Shortly after ditching her signature blonde hair for a copper red color, Madonna has gone pink — and bleached her brows, too. The Queen of Pop showed off the updated hair color in several different Instagram and TikTok videos, including one where she sips wine and eats a quesadilla in the bathtub and another where she lip syncs to someone saying "I am in a fantastic mood!" as she whips off her sunglasses and stalks powerfully toward the camera.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO