MACAU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Recently, as one of the series of events of the World Film Industry Conference, sponsored by Aollywood Group, the 2nd Aollywood Forum was held at Wynn Palace in Macau, China. Famous director Xiao Guiyun, famous actor Zhang Guangbei, young director Tian Bo, Liao Zixin, director of the Macao Writer Club, Macao columnist Mei Zhongming, Han Haoyue, director of the Aollywood Film Critics Association and the host Hu Jianli held practical and realistic discussions and exchanges on the topic of “Explore on the path of becoming a powerful nation in the film industry: how to expand the types of film themes”, offering suggestions and opinions for building a powerful nation in the film industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006030/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

