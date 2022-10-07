RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.

