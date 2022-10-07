Read full article on original website
Reward offered after man shot to death along river path in downtown Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect or suspects after a man was shot to death near the river path in downtown Reno early Sunday morning. Officers with the Reno...
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
Chinese immigrant finds success as entrepreneur with Sierra Nevada Job Corps
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The American dream comes to life in Reno. Vincent Mao, a Chinese immigrant with a lifelong dream to create, finds success as an entrepreneur with the help of the Sierra Nevada Job Corps. "If you die without regret, you are a...
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada asking for Thanksgiving food donations
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is calling on community members to donate Thanksgiving food for people in need this holiday season. CCNN and the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need in addition to their annual Thanksgiving feast.
