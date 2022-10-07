Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Pike County massacre - Testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s trial
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or languate. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are expected to tell the jury about another...
Fox 19
Jury sees key piece of evidence in Pike County massacre: Walmart shoes
WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Tuesday as the fifth week begins of George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are expected to spend most of...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Fox 19
Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found
UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
wchstv.com
Man wanted on charges sought after pursuit, police in Athens County, Ohio, say
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCHS) — Police in Nelsonville, Ohio, in Athens County said they are looking for a man who was wanted on child endangerment and failure to comply charges and eluded officers during a pursuit. Leslie Hall, 43, fled from officers Sunday, according to a news release from the...
Ironton Tribune
West Portsmouth man arrested for rape
PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
Pike County murder trial: Evidence collected on Wagner property presented
More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.
RELATED PEOPLE
wchstv.com
Charges pending against man after illegal deer kill in Mason County, police say
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said charges are pending against a man after he acknowledged killing an 8-point deer in Mason County where deer were being baited in a wildlife management area that does not allow bow hunting. Police said in a Facebook post...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
WLWT 5
In rambling interview, Pike Co. accused killer Billy Wagner pointed finger at everyone but himself
WAVERLY, Ohio — In September 2016, five months after the mysterious deaths of 8 members of the Rhoden family in Pike County, state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents interviewed Billy Wagner. "Just be honest with us," an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent said. "I'll tell you whatever I...
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student. School officials made the police department aware of allegations to the effect that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Medics from Union Township responded to the Ross Correctional Institution on an inmate who attempted suicide. According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest...
Missing mom found in Athens County
UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
iheart.com
Sabina Woman Pleads Guilty to Abandoning Animals Charges
A 20-year-old Sabina woman pled guilty to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals in a court hearing in Washington C.H. Municipal Court Tuesday. On July 13, the Fayette Regional Humane Society responded to an apartment in Washington C.H. after animals were allegedly found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Health issues, trauma linger for Tri-State man stung 20k by bees
RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local man still walks around with bee venom in his system months after he suffered 20,000 stings. Austin Bellamy is out of the hospital after the incident on Aug. 26. His recovery is ongoing. “It’s going to be anywhere from six months to a year...
Fox 19
‘Stay awake, your family needs you.’ OTR resident comforts shooting victim
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital. It happened about 4:15 a.m. on McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. A man in his 40s was found shot three times: twice in his abdomen and once in...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
dayton247now.com
Billy Wagner interview: 'Ain't a bunch of hillbillies' who murdered Rhoden family
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - State investigators outlined why they turned their attention toward the Wagner family in the Pike County massacre, testifying Wednesday that they saw red flags in Facebook messages of the victims as well as discrepancies in an interview with father Billy Wagner. The testimony came on Day...
Comments / 1