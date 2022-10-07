ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peebles, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police: Warren County man charged after kitten’s gruesome death

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County man is accused of brutally killing a kitten by smashing its skull on a table in full view of multiple witnesses. David Lee, 82, is the building manager at a Franklin apartment building on East 3rd Street, police say. Last Wednesday, Oct. 5,...
FRANKLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Waverly, OH
City
Peebles, OH
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Adams County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
County
Adams County, OH
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found

UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

West Portsmouth man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH — A West Portsmouth man has been arrested for the rape of four boys under the age of 13. On Tuesday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a report from a parent that her underage son has been sexually assaulted while he was out of town in Virginia.
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Wagner
Person
Joe Fuller
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police K9 locates illegal drugs following a Pike Co. traffic stop

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County police canine located illegal narcotics following a traffic stop Saturday night. According to reports, Pike County deputies stopped a vehicle just before midnight. The driver, officials said, showed criminal indicators which led to the canine request. Deputies located nearly 1 ounce of...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bci#Computers#Murder#Pike County Trial#Wagners#State Route 41
Fox 19

Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The school resource officer at Batavia High School resigned last week as allegations surfaced of inappropriate comments about a student. School officials made the police department aware of allegations to the effect that the SRO messaged inappropriate comments to an immediate family member. The family member then told the student of the comments.
BATAVIA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Inmate found hanging at RCI in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio— Medics from Union Township responded to the Ross Correctional Institution on an inmate who attempted suicide. According to dispatchers, it was unknown at this time if the inmate was breathing. The individual was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. Stay with the Guardian for the latest...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Sabina Woman Pleads Guilty to Abandoning Animals Charges

A 20-year-old Sabina woman pled guilty to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals in a court hearing in Washington C.H. Municipal Court Tuesday. On July 13, the Fayette Regional Humane Society responded to an apartment in Washington C.H. after animals were allegedly found...
SABINA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Fox 19

Health issues, trauma linger for Tri-State man stung 20k by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A local man still walks around with bee venom in his system months after he suffered 20,000 stings. Austin Bellamy is out of the hospital after the incident on Aug. 26. His recovery is ongoing. “It’s going to be anywhere from six months to a year...
RIPLEY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy