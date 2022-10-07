ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Channel 8 is best on Windsor Locks jogger coverage

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QEvwN_0iPwVI3f00
During Thursday’s coverage of a Windsor Locks assault, reporter Bob Wilson of Channel 8 had the most details. WTNH

Local TV news reporters were summoned to Windsor Locks Thursday morning to report on a bizarre story of violence inserted into the non-contact sport of running. A 70-year-old woman was jogging at about 10 a.m., trying to get some exercise in, when the woman was slugged from behind by a man who knocked her to the ground. The woman wound up behind bars while the man is being held in jail on $150,000 bond.

While all four late-night newscasts led with the story, only Bob Wilson of WTNH-TV reported that the blow to the head could have been part of a TikTok promotion that would require a person to beat someone over the head.

What is the prize — one night accommodations in a neighborhood jail cell? Aren’t promotions supposed to be fun, such as dumping water over your head, not dumping your fist over someone else’s head?

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

‘I’m shocked and worried’ | Cromwell community reacts to armed online exchange robbery

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two people from Middletown have been arrested and charged for robbing a man in the River Centre Plaza parking lot in Cromwell Sunday. Cromwell Police said the victim met the suspects in the afternoon to sell a pair of shoes. Carmen Rogers, 21, is accused of taking the shoes while 20-year-old Julio Oquendo pointed a gun at the victim. The two were later tracked down to their Middletown home and arrested.
CROMWELL, CT
NECN

Person Robbed at Gunpoint During Online Sale Exchange in Conn.

Two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint during an online sale exchange in Cromwell over the weekend have been arrested. Officers were called to River Centre Plaza on Saturday after getting a report of an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot. According to investigators, the...
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
CROMWELL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Jogger#Contact Sport#Channel 8#Tiktok
Journal Inquirer

Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most

A government agent once described the area around Clay Arsenal in the 1930s as a slum “now mainly occupied by Negros.” The predominantly Black Hartford neighborhood sloped toward the river, subject to floods. The community was congested. Agriculture was scattered. It was considered a “Hazardous” place for mortgage lenders to invest their money, the worst grade possible for any locality.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

6 businesses robbed at gunpoint in Norwich area

NORWICH, Conn — Six businesses were robbed at gunpoint in New London County on Friday night. Norwich police said they got a 911 call at 7:44 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at a gas station at 275 Washington Street. The suspect was seen wearing a gray/black mask with a black hat, black puffy winter jacket, gray sweatpants and black shoes.
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

UNUSUAL SIGHT: Cows wander on I-84 in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Cows were on the “moooo”ve on I-84 in Vernon on Friday. This isn’t something that you see every day! WTNH viewer Stephanie Odell Bolstridge posted videos on Facebook of the cows being trapped by state police. News 8 has reached out to state police for more information about how the cows […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield

UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Off Da Hookah’ investigation leads to 9 arrests

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators looking into criminal activity in the area around a hookah lounge in Bridgeport ended up arresting nine people on various charges. Police said they obtained search warrants this month for the Off Da Hookah business on Knowlton Street. They said the area at and around...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Channel 3 news focuses on teacher shortage

While the lead story of most of the local late newscasts was the temporary closing of an animal rescue center in Middlebury, there was one exception. WFSB-TV opened with a story from Wilcox Tech in Meriden, where a high school junior is complaining she’s at a disadvantage in her math class because it doesn’t have a teacher — only a substitute.
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 3 Shot 1 Killed Downtown

1:50am–#Bridgeport CT– At least 3 people were shot, 1 killed downtown in the 300 block of Fairfield Avenue in a parking lot area. It’s not known at this time if anyone else went to the hospital by private vehicle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
302
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy