Channel 8 is best on Windsor Locks jogger coverage

Local TV news reporters were summoned to Windsor Locks Thursday morning to report on a bizarre story of violence inserted into the non-contact sport of running. A 70-year-old woman was jogging at about 10 a.m., trying to get some exercise in, when the woman was slugged from behind by a man who knocked her to the ground. The woman wound up behind bars while the man is being held in jail on $150,000 bond.

While all four late-night newscasts led with the story, only Bob Wilson of WTNH-TV reported that the blow to the head could have been part of a TikTok promotion that would require a person to beat someone over the head.

What is the prize — one night accommodations in a neighborhood jail cell? Aren’t promotions supposed to be fun, such as dumping water over your head, not dumping your fist over someone else’s head?