Tracy Gypsy
3d ago
it's about TIME the Church of Scientology gets put in their place! they might run and control their members but they DO NOT CONTROL everything like they mistakenly think.
Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Harassment Lawsuit: Major Update on the Case
The Church of Scientology's appeal to prevent Danny Masterson's rape accusers from suing the religious organization was denied on Oct. 3 by the US Supreme Court. To ensure the disputes are settled out of the public eye, Scientology's leaders requested the court's assistance in enforcing a religious arbitration clause in their member contracts, reported the New York Post. However, SCOTUS declined to accept Scientology's case as the new term began this week. According to the online record, the Supreme Court did not provide a reason for deciding to dismiss the petition, simply noting "Petition DENIED."
