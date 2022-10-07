ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy Gypsy
3d ago

it's about TIME the Church of Scientology gets put in their place! they might run and control their members but they DO NOT CONTROL everything like they mistakenly think.

RadarOnline

Scientology Shut Down By Supreme Court In Bid To Keep Danny Masterson's Alleged Victims' Civil Battle Out Of Public Eye

Danny Masterson's alleged victims just got a huge win. The US Supreme Court has shut down the Church of Scientology's plea to keep a civil battle with four women who accused the actor of sexual assault out of the public eye. RadarOnline.com can report the monumental decision was made on Monday. Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration. Four females — and one of their husbands —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Paul Haggis Allowed to Argue Church of Scientology Is Behind Rape Lawsuit, Judge Rules

A judge ruled on Friday that director Paul Haggis will be allowed to argue at his upcoming civil trial that the Church of Scientology is behind a rape allegation against him. Haggis is accused of raping publicist Haleigh Breest after a premiere in New York in January 2013. She sued him in 2017, and the case is set to go to trial next month. Haggis has claimed that the encounter was consensual, and that rape charge came in retaliation for his decision to leave the church and to become a vocal critic of it. Breest’s attorneys sought to block Haggis from pursuing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Todd and Julie Chrisley's Sentencing Date Postponed After Wild Revelation

Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing date has been postponed. The couple was convicted on all counts of fraud in a federal court in Georgia this summer — and face up to 30 years in prison, but the initial October 2022 sentencing date has been pushed back a month. "The Government does not object to this request," reads a new legal document obtained by PEOPLE, listing their former accountant Peter Tarantino as a defendant. "For good cause shown, the Court GRANTS this motion." Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rolling out

Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago. The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Popculture

Danny Masterson and Church of Scientology Harassment Lawsuit: Major Update on the Case

The Church of Scientology's appeal to prevent Danny Masterson's rape accusers from suing the religious organization was denied on Oct. 3 by the US Supreme Court. To ensure the disputes are settled out of the public eye, Scientology's leaders requested the court's assistance in enforcing a religious arbitration clause in their member contracts, reported the New York Post. However, SCOTUS declined to accept Scientology's case as the new term began this week. According to the online record, the Supreme Court did not provide a reason for deciding to dismiss the petition, simply noting "Petition DENIED."
