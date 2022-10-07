Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 virus-human protein network provides new tools and strategies for screening host-targeting therapies
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
MedicalXpress
Stem cells recruited by bioactive tissue engineering graft for bone regeneration
Bone injury is common in clinics, and critical-sized bone defects cannot be self-healed. The "gold standard" of clinical treatments for such defects is still dependent on the transplantation of autologous/allogeneic or artificial bone grafts. However, there are flaws, such as donor limits, immune rejection, infection risk and poor osseointegration, which may eventually lead to secondary surgery due to heterogeneous scar regeneration, delayed healing or even nonunion. Despite the prevalence of regenerative strategies based on bioactive materials and stem cell transplantation, the full-thickness reconstruction of critical-sized calvarial defects remains challenging.
MedicalXpress
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Brain cells identified for regulation of sleep-wake rhythm
A research team of the Center for Brain Research at the Medical University of Vienna has identified a specific cell group in the brain responsible for shifts in the sleep-wake rhythm caused by psychostimulants. A molecularly-defined cell population of the hypothalamus constitutes a point of control in the regulation of the circadian rhythm in the brain and gates the effect of psychostimulants through its activity. Through this neural mechanism, psychostimulants can cause an increase in alertness and activity, even during circadian periods of rest and sleep.
MedicalXpress
Study identifies neural circuit that controls alcohol abuse in mice
Queensland University of Technology researchers have identified, for the first time, a precise neural circuit in the brain that controls long-term alcohol consumption, in a study in mice. Professor Selena Bartlett and Dr. Arnauld Belmer were part of the research team who used cutting-edge molecular tools, pharmacology and a neuroscientific...
MedicalXpress
Deep neural networks have become increasingly powerful in everyday real-world applications
Researchers use deep neural networks, or DNNs, to model the processing of information, and to investigate how this information processing matches that of humans. While DNNs have become an increasingly popular tool to model the computations that the brain does, particularly to visually recognize real-world "things," the ways in which DNNs do this can be very different.
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Researchers improve vehicle for delivering gene therapies to the central nervous system
The blood-brain barrier (BBB) is an imposing foe for gene therapy. Formed of cells wedged tightly together, the BBB keeps toxins and pathogens that may be present in the blood from entering brain tissue, but it also keeps out potential treatment for diseases that affect the central nervous system (CNS).
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
MedicalXpress
How genetics influences our body weight beyond genes
Heredity plays a role in how strongly we are predisposed to put on excess weight. In recent years, researchers have extensively examined which genes and gene variants play a role in this, and have identified roughly one hundred obesity susceptibility genes. However, genome-wide association studies have shown that less than half of all cases of hereditary obesity can be explained by these genes. The other half are the result of factors that, although part of our DNA, are not genes in the classical sense. Epigenetic information would be one example of such a factor.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Study: Novel imaging technique reveals excellent biologic fixation in cementless knee replacement
Cementless knee replacement, an alternative approach to the traditional surgery in which bone cement is used, is gaining interest among orthopedic surgeons. Using a novel MRI technique, researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found that a cementless implant demonstrated excellent biologic fixation, and even improved fixation of implant components in some areas in the joint, compared to the standard cemented implant.
MedicalXpress
Relocation later in life and contact frequency with friends: Do contact modes matter?
When older adults move to a new location far from their residence, their friends should not expect too many telephone calls or visits, according to a new University of Michigan study. U-M researchers examined changes in the frequencies of in-person, telephone and written or email contact with friends among older...
MedicalXpress
Influencing factors in SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid detection
The COVID-19 epidemic continues to ravage the world. Various influencing factors in SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid detection (NAT) and the significance of quantitative and qualitative detection capabilities deserve to be discussed, and several factors for improving testing capacity are proposed in a new article in Biosafety and Health to provide guidance for containing the spread of the outbreak.
MedicalXpress
Scientists identify cognitive impacts of mercury exposure on Peru's Matsigenka people
Indigenous peoples globally are disproportionately impacted by environmental pollution. The Matsigenka people of the Peruvian Amazon are one such Indigenous group. Fewer than 1,000 Matsigenka are spread across four villages in the Manu River Basin of Manu National Park southeastern Peru, with an uncertain number of villages and individuals living further up the Manu River in voluntary isolation.
MedicalXpress
Home sensors can detect opioid withdrawal signs at night
Some smart home technology could help curb opioid overdose. A Washington State University pilot study showed that a set of noninvasive home sensors could provide accurate information about overnight restlessness and sleep problems for people recovering from opioid use disorder. Disrupted sleep is a major complaint of people trying to...
MedicalXpress
Enzyme therapy shows promise for childhood dementia
Studies into a rare nervous system disorder that causes dementia and early death in children have highlighted a possible treatment for the condition. Regular infusions of a key enzyme that is deficient in children with infantile Batten disease, also called CLN1 disease, led to improvements in mice and sheep with an equivalent genetic disorder.
MedicalXpress
How to prevent tick bites this fall
As the weather cools down around the country, more people are taking the opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities. Whether it's camping, hiking or hunting, an infectious diseases expert at Baylor College of Medicine gives tips on how to prevent tick bites this fall. "There are a lot of things you...
MedicalXpress
Black saliva, sore throat, shortness of breath: How dangerous is wildfire season for US farmworkers?
When Anabel Garcia got home from her job tending to grape orchards in Sonoma County, California, she noticed her saliva was black. During wildfire season, Garcia and her fellow migrant farmworkers were sent out to salvage wine grapes before they became tainted from the smoke. Garcia and her coworkers experienced shortness of breath and weren't given protective attire, instead wearing just bandanas to cover their nose and mouth.
Comments / 0