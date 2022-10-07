Read full article on original website
FIA Confirms Red Bull Overspent Its 2021 Cost Cap Budget
Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, has finally released its much-anticipated conclusion regarding the overspending of $145 million cost-cap budgets in 2021. It confirms that the Red Bull Racing team did in fact significantly overspend its budget — but so far, no penalties have been announced. The FIA has...
The FIA Response to Suzuka's Trackside Recovery Truck Is Disturbing
The 2022 Japanese Grand Prix started under rainy conditions and resulted in multiple crashes and collisions on the first lap that ultimately resulted in a red flag. But just as the red flag flew, a recovery tractor had entered the track while cars were still circuiting Suzuka. And so far, the response has been miserable, with AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly taking most of the current blame.
GreenTeam Sets a New EV Acceleration Record
You can’t really talk about acceleration these days without mentioning the Tesla Model S Plaid. It’s insanely quick, running from 0 to 60 mph in about 2.0 seconds, even beating the insanely expensive 1500-horsepower Bugatti Chiron. But it’s not actually the quickest EV in the world. At least not anymore. For that, you have to look at Germany. Specifically, Stuttgart.
At $11,500, Is This LT1-Powered 1982 Mercedes 380SL Truly the Best of Both Worlds?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice 380SL carries an unassuming surprise under its hood; an LT1 out of a Corvette. Let’s see if its price tag leaves us just as surprised. When Tina Turner’s Aunty Entity first encounters Mad Max in Bartertown prior to his bout in the Thunderdome she scoffs at his appearance. After looking him up and down, Aunty summarily dismisses Max, declaring “he’s just a raggedy man.” Many of you had a similar impression upon seeing yesterday’s 1984 Honda Civic CRX. Its sun-worn appearance and non-operational registration status proved cautionary and called the seller’s $7,500 asking price into question. Ultimately, that resulted in an 80 percent No Dice loss.
Meet Shayna Texter-Bauman: The Winningest Rider in American Flat Track Singles Racing
Shayna Texter-Bauman has taken the literal roughest tracks to become a respected female racer in flat track competition. The now 31-year-old became the first-ever woman to win the American Pro Singles Class in flat track racing back in 2011 and today remains the “winningest rider in American Flat Track Singles History,” with 19 victories to her name. After conquering the Singles’ class, she was ready to take on something bigger, more challenging, and also, her family, entering the SuperTwins class with Indian for the 2022 AFT season. Jalopnik spoke with the winningest rider about how it started, how it’s going, the triumphs, the struggles and what competing with and against family is like.
The Jaguar F-Type 75 Is a Swan Song to the Internal Combustion Jag Sports Car
Jaguar has a little celebration on its hand. The company is celebrating the final year of the F-Type and 75 years of Jaguar sports cars in 2023 with a couple special editions: the F-Type 75 and the F-Type R 75. No matter which vehicle you choose, you’ll get Jaguar’s (old)...
W Series Ends 2022 Season Three Races Early Due to Lack of Funding
W Series is ceasing its 2022 season, effective immediately. The women’s-only single-seater championship announced in a statement that the next round supporting the United States Grand Prix in Austin and the season-ending doubleheader at the Mexico City Grand Prix have been canceled. CEO Catherine Bond Muir said, “It’s with both great sadness and frustration that we announce that our much-anticipated final three races of the 2022 season in Austin and Mexico City will not go ahead.” The organization is working on raising funds for a 2023 season.
