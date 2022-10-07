Read full article on original website
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
'Andor’ Shows Cassian's Skills as a Spy in Episode 5
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence operative and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andor we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the film, the Cassian we meet on the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will eventually turn him into a hero of the Alliance.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
The 10 Greatest Vampire Hunters in TV and Movies, Ranked by How Much They Slay
Before color graced our television screens, vampires posed a threat in the cinematic world. From classics like Nosferatu and Dracula to Marvel Comics, everyone wanted a piece of the bloodthirsty undead. Alongside zombies, vampires are the most famous supernatural creature. Their self-awareness and immortality allow their backstories to be explored in various creative ways, and the best vampire movies do so.
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
'Titans' Season 4 Clip Shows Brenton Thwaites' Nightwing Facing Off Against Ninjas
We’re currently in the middle of New York City Comic Con, and it's going to be a big weekend for DC fans. One of the reasons being that Titans will have its Season 4 panel at NYCC on Sunday, October 9. All this week the popular DC series has been teasing its new villains with concept art leading up to the panel. Now Titans has dropped its first footage of Season 4.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
10 of the Most Anticipated Horror Movies and TV Shows Released for Halloween Season
With Halloween around the corner, we are eager to indulge ourselves in anything and everything scary. The months leading up to Halloween and especially October is when production companies are keen on releasing as many horror movies and television shows as possible, all for the enjoyment of avid horror fans.
From 'Andor' to 'A New Hope,' A History of Blue Milk in the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Andor. In one of the more amusingly awkward scenes in the fifth episode of Andor, “The Axe Forgets,” the former Pre-Mor officer Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) returns home to his mother, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Syril is embarrassed, as he’s been blamed for the crisis on Ferrix. He’s just looking for a sense of comfort, but he doesn’t exactly find this from his mom. As Syril tries to put his mind at ease, his mother lectures him on the importance of applying himself and suggests that he reach out to his Uncle Harlo to find a new position.
'House of the Dragon' Director Geeta Patel Discusses the Significance of [SPOILER]'s Death
Warning: This report contains spoilers for Episode Eight of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon’s director Geeta Patel has confirmed the death of a key character in the HBO series’ eighth episode. Patel has confirmed King Viserys Targaryen’s reign has come to an end. In an...
New 'Wednesday' Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
During New York Comic Con, things got a bit spooky with the unveiling of the full trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday series for Netflix, live from the Empire stage. Full of reveals and pulse-pounding moments, the footage dives deeper into the mysteries of Nevermore Academy and the danger that lies within for Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her classmates.
Who is Getting Recast (Again) on 'House of the Dragon'?
With House of the Dragon including one more time jump before Episode 8, the kids on the show will be recast again. The first major recast included leads Rhaenyra (first Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy) and Alicent (first Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke). This time, the recast is limited to the series' children who have only been in a few episodes. These will be the final actors to play the roles (barring any unforeseen circumstances), so these are the faces to remember moving forward as the show moves on to new seasons and the inevitable dance of the dragons.
’Smallville’s Tom Welling Joins ‘The Winchesters’
It was announced today at the Winchesters panel at New York Comic Con that Smallville star Tom Welling would be joining the cast of the Supernatural prequel as Mary's (Meg Donnelly) father Samuel Campbell. The actor surprised fans in attendance by coming out to celebrate the announcement in person. Set...
'The Rings of Power's Maxim Baldry on His Favorite On-Set Detail & The Role Grief Plays in Isildur's Arc
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons to conclude.
10 Best Horror Movies Set In College
For decades, horror movies have been obsessed with tormenting teenagers. Whether it's their endless energy or their general naivety, slasher movie villains and other supernatural beings love to kill the youth. While most of these teens are still in high school when they're targeted, there is also a section of horror movies devoted to slaying college kids.
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
