Brockway, PA

YourErie

Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.

Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King

YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pickup Spins Out of Control, Slams into Building Off Ramsaytown Road

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man escaped injuries after his vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a building off Ramsaytown Road on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 24-year-old Aaron J. Postlewait, of Brookville, was traveling eastbound on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the east berm and struck a ditch around 1:20 p.m. on October 7.
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

School board votes to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School

ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Mary’s Area School Board voted 6-3 to close the Bennetts Valley Elementary School. The school board meeting took place on Monday, Oct. 10, but the closing of the school has been a months-long dilemma. In early August, the topic of closing the school to the forefront. Parents, students […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cook’s Kitchen coming to the Phoenix Hotel

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant. Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence

CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.
CORSICA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Police say a 2015...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA

