Mr. 400: Oil City’s Ethen Knox Adding to His Legend With Monster Rushing Games
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ethen Knox has heard his name mentioned in the same breath with Tennessee Titan star Derrick Henry. (Photos by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322) He’s recently stood on the sideline at Acrisure Stadium during a University of Pittsburgh home game. He’s had the red...
Vote: Small College Football Game of the Year Coverage Powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg
As part of the launch of the YDL Sports Network, we will be doing written coverage of one small college football game Saturday, Oct. 22. With this we will come and tailgate with you (if permitted) with food from the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg going live on the YDL Sports Network prior to the game.
Oct. 10 Soccer: Mercer Boys Edge Wilmington; Prep Gets Overtime Victory over Erie
MERCER, Pa. – Garrett Thumm scored a pair of goals as Mercer earned a 2-1 win over Wilmington. Cole Cunningham an assist for Mercer, while JR Schepp had three stops in goal. ERIE, Pa. – Dylan Danch scored the overtime winner as Cathedral Prep edged Erie, 2-1. Noah...
Steel Bowl featured on Friday’s Game of the Week
It's been sometime since old-rivals Farrell and Sharon have met on the gridiron. This Friday, the Steel Bowl is back on WKBN's Game of the Week.
Prep’s Poranski, Fairview’s Fox Claim D10 Individual Tennis Championships
ERIE, Pa. – Fairview’s Trinity Fox and Cathedral Prep’s Anna Poranski captured District 10 Class 3A and 2A individual tennis titles on Monday at the Westwood Racquet Club. Poranski earned a 6-4, 6-1 win over Grove City’s Macy Matson, while Fox beat Fairview teammate Vivian Liu, 6-3,...
Oct. 10, 2022 VB Recaps: DuBois Cruises to Win; Sharon Picks Up Victory
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Morgan Pasternak’s match-high 10 kills helped DuBois to a 3-0 (25-8, 25-11, 25-13) road sweep of St. Marys. Jess Pfaff added eight kills for the Lady Beavers and also contributed 10 digs as did Gabby Gulvas. Emma Delp had five aces. Emily Snyder ran...
Oct. 8, 2022 D10 Football: Mercer Keeps Rolling With Win over Kennedy Catholic; Erie High Falls
MERCER, Pa. Daemyin Mattocks rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns as Mercer improved to 5-2 with a 43-7 Region 1 win over Kennedy Catholic. Ben Godfrey returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Mustangs and Mattocks scored from 35 yards out on the Mustangs’ first offensive snap.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
Tour the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville on its last open day to the public
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Jefferson County closes for the year, the public will have one more opportunity to see and learn about the history of the vehicles. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, the museum, located at 67 South White Street in Brookville, will be open […]
Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.
Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Pickup Spins Out of Control, Slams into Building Off Ramsaytown Road
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man escaped injuries after his vehicle spun out of control and slammed into a building off Ramsaytown Road on Friday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup operated by 24-year-old Aaron J. Postlewait, of Brookville, was traveling eastbound on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled onto the east berm and struck a ditch around 1:20 p.m. on October 7.
School board votes to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The St. Mary’s Area School Board voted 6-3 to close the Bennetts Valley Elementary School. The school board meeting took place on Monday, Oct. 10, but the closing of the school has been a months-long dilemma. In early August, the topic of closing the school to the forefront. Parents, students […]
Record-high turkey prices expected this Thanksgiving, Blair County butcher store owners say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two butcher shop owners have said to expect high prices for Thanksgiving turkeys this year, even with adjusting for inflation. Both said prices could be the highest ever this year. “You’re going to see a shortage on them,” Brian McManigal, owner of Mac’s Market and the Gridiron in Tyrone said. […]
Cook’s Kitchen coming to the Phoenix Hotel
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant. Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant […]
Man Accused of Grabbing Woman, Shoving Her into Door Frame at Corsica Residence
CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 35-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a woman and shoving her into a door frame during an altercation in Corsica Borough. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Tyler Dean Ford, of Bear Lake, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on September 25.
Tractor-Trailer Collides With Oversize Load on Route 536
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a tractor-trailer collided with an oversize load on State Route 536 last Thursday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash occurred on State Route 536 in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County, around 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, October 6. Police say a 2015...
