Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center

East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students

On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library

KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book, “Some Notes You Hold.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

FAFSA, ETSU scholarship application now open

The 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, is now open to current and potential college students. “We certainly understand that the financial aid process may seem daunting,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at East Tennessee State University. “At ETSU, we have dedicated and caring experts ready to assist you.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Johnson City, TN
Education
City
Johnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Four local teachers chosen for literacy council

Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project

In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH — So far, so good for the East Tennessee State men’s golf team. The Bucs, trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, grabbed the first-round lead in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU, Missouri, Georgia Southern share lead at Blackthorn

JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring positions

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education on Thursday officially approved a bus monitor program due to a recent surge in behavioral issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The school system actually launched the program two weeks ago, and the pay rate for...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs learn to appreciate a win

JOHNSON CITY — With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first league win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City educators discuss partisan politics in school boards

This upcoming election will be the first time that partisan politics have been a factor in local Tennessee school board elections, and several education professionals have some concerns. In November of 2021, Tennessee legislators enacted an unprecedented bill that allows partisan elections for school board members. With early voting for...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Defending champion ETSU set to host Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

JONESBOROUGH — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team begins the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club. The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County

Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

