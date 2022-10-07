Read full article on original website
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in AmericaEllen EastwoodBanner Elk, NC
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center
East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students
On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
KINGSPORT — The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book, “Some Notes You Hold.”
Kingsport Times-News
FAFSA, ETSU scholarship application now open
The 2023-2024 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, is now open to current and potential college students. “We certainly understand that the financial aid process may seem daunting,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at East Tennessee State University. “At ETSU, we have dedicated and caring experts ready to assist you.”
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
Kingsport Times-News
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork school. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State wins $1.6M federal cybersecurity grant
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has won $1.6 million to boost its cybersecurity program. The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded NSCC the Strengthening College Training grant to promote student success in under-represented student populations and enhance cybersecurity education in computer information technology (CIT) programs, according to a news release from the school.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH — So far, so good for the East Tennessee State men’s golf team. The Bucs, trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, grabbed the first-round lead in the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU, Missouri, Georgia Southern share lead at Blackthorn
JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate men’s golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring positions
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education on Thursday officially approved a bus monitor program due to a recent surge in behavioral issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The school system actually launched the program two weeks ago, and the pay rate for...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge wins, Science Hill falls in 1-AAA volleyball semis
MORRISTOWN — The West Ridge volleyball team played its way to a second straight sectional berth. Two-time defending region champion Science Hill, however, is going home.
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs learn to appreciate a win
JOHNSON CITY — With its chances of repeating as Southern Conference champions gone, the East Tennessee State football team has a new goal: appreciate every win it can get. A 44-21 victory over VMI was the Bucs’ first league win in four tries. No three-loss team has ever won the SoCon, so ETSU has to settle for other goals. And finally getting a conference victory was the big reward Saturday.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City educators discuss partisan politics in school boards
This upcoming election will be the first time that partisan politics have been a factor in local Tennessee school board elections, and several education professionals have some concerns. In November of 2021, Tennessee legislators enacted an unprecedented bill that allows partisan elections for school board members. With early voting for...
Kingsport Times-News
Defending champion ETSU set to host Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH — The East Tennessee State men’s golf team begins the defense of its championship of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate on Sunday at Blackthorn Club. The Bucs took their second title ever in their home tournament last year, winning by six strokes. They finished 35 under par to easily hold off Charlotte and Louisville, which tied for second.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city staff highlighting celebrity goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The latest celebrities, though, aren’t even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
Kingsport Times-News
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Kingsport Times-News
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
