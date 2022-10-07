ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics' – to the country's detriment

By Ramona L. Pérez - San Diego State University
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.)

Ramona L. Pérez , San Diego State University

(THE CONVERSATION) As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month – it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year – I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

The advertisement rightly noted that while corn and beans have framed much of what in the United States is considered “Hispanic” foods, Latin America has a much greater diversity of foods. Its cuisine , which began long before the Spanish or other colonizers came to the Americas, continues to flourish.

While many of us Latine – an alternative term for Latinos or Latinx that I prefer – embrace our European heritage, we also embrace our Indigenous and African heritage .

In recent decades, many Latin American nations have officially recognized their Indigenous and Afro-descendent populations as distinct groups with unique histories, cultures, foods and languages.

Countries across the Americas, including the United States, have revised their census questions to better understand their populations , enabling them to create more inclusive policies that actually address people’s needs – and to recognize the too-often hidden achievements of these groups.

Census changes in Latin America

Some Latin American countries, such as Peru, have counted their Indigenous population for over a century. But with the exception of Brazil and Cuba, Latin American countries generally excluded race on their national census , allowing economic and social inequalities to flourish undocumented.

The effort to better capture both Indigenous and Afro-descendant populations in Latin America began around the turn of the 21st century .

Uruguay, a small and prosperous South American country, long portrayed itself as white and European despite being home to Afro-Uruguayans descended from enslaved Africans . In 1996, under pressure from Afro-descendent activists, it added race to its national household survey. That census had census workers identify the respondents’ race and found the country to be 6% Afro-descended and revealed stunning racial disparities in education, income and employment. When in 2006 Uruguayan census-takers began asking residents to state their own racial identity, the Afro-descended population jumped to 10% . This data shift had important implications when Uruguay implemented race-based affirmative action a few years later.

In Mexico, where Indigenous identity had previously been linked only to speakers of one of the country’s 68 Indigenous languages, the census was changed in 2020 to ask if respondents self-identified as Indigenous or belonged to a community that identified as Indigenous. The result was an increase of 7.1 million people to 23.2 million who identified as Indigenous . The same change targeting the Afro-Mexican population identified a previously unrecognized population of 2.5 million .

‘Some other race’

The U.S. added a question about Hispanic descent to the 1970 census long form, and to the short form in 1980. The question asked, “Is this person of Hispanic/Spanish descent?” If the answer was Yes, these were following options: Mexican or Mexican-American or Chicano; Puerto Rican; Cuban; Other Spanish/Hispanic.

In subsequent decades, small changes were made such, as including the word “Latino” and allowing those who choose “other” in the national origin category to write in a response, with suggestions of “Argentinian, Colombian, Dominican, Salvadoran, Spaniard, and so on.” In 2020, the census allowed respondents to identify as “multiracial.”

The U.S. Census Bureau argues that its categories now adequately capture the heritage of the 62.6 million Hispanics that flourish in the U.S. “because all detailed Hispanic origin groups are included in the newly combined code list.”

In fact, however, if your heritage stems from one of the hundreds of Indigenous or Afro-descended groups in Latin America, these identities remain outside of the way the U.S. captures race among the Hispanic populations. That may explain why, according to the Census Bureau “the vast majority (94%) of responses to the race question that are classified as Some Other Race are from people of Hispanic or Latino origin.”

Overgeneralized and under-recognized

When the fixed categories of a census erase the diversity of a population, the gross miscalculations that result may harm a country’s ability to appropriately respond to the needs of its people.

For example, the overgeneralizing of U.S. Hispanics hurts the quality of American education and health care when these institutions assume that Latin American heritage communities speak Spanish. In addition to Indigenous languages, Latino Afro-descendant populations may not speak Spanish but rather may speak French or Haitian Creole, Portuguese or an Indigenous language. If they are from the Miskito Coast of Nicaragua, they may speak an English Creole.

These language differences reflect unique cultures and histories that relate to how people engage with doctors, teachers, politicians and much more.

Failing to recognize the diversity of Hispanics also creates frequent election surprises in the U.S. For example, pollsters got the Latino vote all wrong in 2020 by lumping together 32 million people with diverse political opinions and national origins as “Latino.” Democrats arguably made the same mistake in 2018.

In overgeneralizing Hispanics, the U.S may also overlook – to its own detriment – the knowledge and experience of a culturally unique people who bring with them alternative understandings of the world, some of which I’ve studied as an anthropologist focused on food security, migration and health in Latin America. These include agricultural practices that can aid American farmers in responding to the global climate crisis and Mesoamerican strategies for health based on communal care and traditional remedies .

A growing community with more to offer

Despite its limitations, U.S. census data clearly shows that the Hispanic population continues to grow . While the overall U.S. population increased 7% between 2010 and 2020, the Hispanic population expanded by 23%. Today, 1 in every 5 people in the U.S. identifies with Hispanic or Latino heritage.

This growth is particularly notable in the South – in states like Georgia and North Carolina – and in rural areas. The Hispanic population has become a demographic lifeline for parts of small-town America that experienced significant population loss in the late 20th century .

Hispanic communities have also reinvigorated urban neighborhoods as they open small businesses.

Rebuilding cities, stabilizing rural counties, expanding local economies – these are among the group contributions made by the community of Americans celebrated each year during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The better we understand the nuances of this large population, the better we will understand who we are as a nation – and benefit more fully from our diversity.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/census-data-hides-racial-diversity-of-us-hispanics-to-the-countrys-detriment-191042 .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Racist remarks spotlight rivalry between LA Latinos, Blacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leaked recording of crude, racist comments that resulted in the president of the Los Angeles City Council resigning from the post also provided an unvarnished look into City Hall’s racial rivalries and the sometimes-hidden fight to seize and hold political power in a changing city. Former Council president Nury Martinez, a Democrat, stepped down from the job and apologized Monday, saying she was ashamed of her racially offensive language in the year-old recording. Her remarks, which included mocking the Black son of a white councilman, came during a discussion with other Latino Council members and a Latino labor leader about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries, known as redistricting. The once-a-decade process can pit one group against another to gain political advantage in future elections. The white councilman, Mike Bonin, issued a statement with his husband calling for the resignations of Martinez and others involved in the discussion, describing it as “a coordinated effort to weaken Black political representation in Los Angeles.” The California Legislative Black Caucus said the recording “reveals an appalling effort to decentralize Black voices during the critical redistricting process.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

Thai leader orders drug crackdown after preschool mass killing

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha ordered a clampdown on drugs and tighter enforcement of gun control rules, after a mass killing that left 37 people dead sparked calls for tougher policies. Prayuth has made drug suppression an urgent national agenda item and ordered police to proactively crack down on illicit substances to restore public confidence, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement on Monday. Police will conduct random drug...
ASIA
Leader Telegram

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by The Associated Press but has not been made public, said the rapid action force would be deployed by one or several member states to help Haiti’s National Police. That force would “remove the threat posed by armed...
WORLD
The Associated Press

The 2nd Aollywood Forum was Held in Macao, where Filmmakers Discussed How to Expand the Theme Types of Chinese Films

MACAU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Recently, as one of the series of events of the World Film Industry Conference, sponsored by Aollywood Group, the 2nd Aollywood Forum was held at Wynn Palace in Macau, China. Famous director Xiao Guiyun, famous actor Zhang Guangbei, young director Tian Bo, Liao Zixin, director of the Macao Writer Club, Macao columnist Mei Zhongming, Han Haoyue, director of the Aollywood Film Critics Association and the host Hu Jianli held practical and realistic discussions and exchanges on the topic of “Explore on the path of becoming a powerful nation in the film industry: how to expand the types of film themes”, offering suggestions and opinions for building a powerful nation in the film industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006030/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Leader Telegram

Supreme Court’s selective reading of US history ignored 19th-century women’s support for ‘voluntary motherhood’

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Lauren Thompson, Kennesaw State University (THE CONVERSATION) The history of abortion in the U.S. guided some of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision. Alito argued that abortion has never been a “deeply rooted” constitutional right in the United States. ...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Leader Telegram

UN secretary-general proposes rapid-response troops to help Haiti regain control from gangs

The head of the United Nations threw his weight Sunday behind Haiti’s request for the immediate deployment of military troops to help the country take back control of its ports from powerful gangs and provide aid as Haitians confront a deadly cholera outbreak. Among Secretary-General António Guterres’ proposals in a letter to the Security Council: the quick deployment of a rapid-action armed force to Haiti, made up of military personnel from one or more foreign nations, to help the Haiti National Police get fuel and...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

South Korea to boost US, Japan defense ties after missiles

South Korea said its military will strengthen security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan, including the deployment of “U.S. strategic assets,” after Kim Jong Un’s North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles Sunday. The provocations, in violation of United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, will strengthen sanctions against North Korea, worsen public welfare and make the regime “very unstable,” South Korea’s National Security Council said in a statement after an urgent meeting to brief President Yoon Suk Yeol. The missiles were launched from the Munchon area...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census#Hispanics#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Spanish#Latinos#European#Indigenous#African#Latin American#Afro
The Associated Press

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in...
OHIO STATE
Leader Telegram

FACT FOCUS: Sorting papers and facts in an ex-bowling alley

At a rally for Nevada Republicans on Saturday, former President Donald Trump argued against the federal probe into the storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate by falsely suggesting that past presidents did the same thing. Trump claimed that Barack Obama moved “truckloads” of documents to a former furniture store in Chicago, that Bill Clinton carted records “from the White House to a former car dealership in Arkansas,” and that George H.W. Bush “took millions of documents to a former bowling alley and a...
POTUS
Leader Telegram

In Haiti, factories close, school feedings are on hold and hunger is about to get worse

The armed men arrived at the two-story factory in Haiti’s rural Artibonite Valley, wielding AK-47s, followed by a hungry mob of hundreds. After scaring off the two security guards, they forced their way in and put a knife to the throat of a Catholic nun, who until that moment had helped to run the solar-powered sewing factory and had been feeding nearly 1,000 hungry school children a day through her school. ...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Iranian oil workers join protests as UK sanctions security forces

Fresh violence erupted in a Kurdish city in western Iran and reports emerged of oil workers joining nationwide protests that have spread since the death of a 22-year-old woman last month in the custody of the nation’s so-called morality police. International pressure on Iran’s leadership also mounted on Monday, with the U.K. imposing sanctions on its security forces. The new sanctions target senior security officials and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to a heavy crackdown on the protests, which swept the country after...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
Leader Telegram

Bernanke shares economics Nobel Prize for crisis research

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben S. Bernanke and two U.S.-based colleagues won the 2022 Nobel Prize in economics for their research into banking and financial crises. Douglas Diamond, Philip Dybvig and the one-time central banker will share the 10-million-kronor ($885,000) award, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced in Stockholm on Monday. “The laureates have provided a foundation for our modern understanding of why banks are needed, why they are...
ECONOMY
Leader Telegram

Kim Jong Un touts new missile, calls recent tests warning to US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged further shows of his nuclear capabilities to deter the U.S., after two weeks of military drills in which he claimed to launch a new ballistic missile and demonstrate tactical atomic strikes. Kim described a series of exercises since Sept. 25, which included the first missile fired over Japan in five years, as a “severe warning” to the U.S. and its allies, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday. The drills included simulated nuclear strikes on airports in...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

AP Business SummaryBrief at 12:37 a.m. EDT

Biden preaches patience to voters spooked by economic tumult WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to reassuring Americans about an economy that's an election-year challenge to his party, President Joe Biden is telling the country to hold on. It’s a message of patience as voters are buffeted by persistent inflation, fears of a recession and the prospect of rising energy prices in the closing weeks of the campaign season. Growth has fallen for two straight quarters, raising the specter of recession. Job gains have rolled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Leader Telegram

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

United Methodists have for generations been a mainstay of the American religious landscape — one of the most geographically widespread of the major Protestant denominations, their steeples visible on urban streets, in county seats and along country roads, their ethos marked by a firm yet quiet faith, simple worship and earnest social service. But the United Methodist Church is also the latest of several mainline Protestant denominations in America to begin fracturing, just as Episcopal, Lutheran and Presbyterian denominations lost significant minorities of churches and...
RELIGION
Leader Telegram

Israel and Lebanon agree on maritime deal for gas-rich area

Israel said it reached “an historical agreement” with Lebanon after both sides approved the latest draft of a U.S.-brokered deal that settles a maritime border dispute in a gas-rich part of the Mediterranean Sea. The accord could pave the way for both countries to ramp up offshore gas production, including Israeli exports to Europe, which is desperate for more supplies after Russia cut flows after invading Ukraine. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement that the agreement will “inject billions into Israel’s economy,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
500
Followers
6K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy