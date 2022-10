Another year has come and gone and for the 30th straight year, we did not win the division. But the Dodgers won 111 games, so why bother trying, right? It's tough to meet expectations in this business, but we managed to do so, winning 68 games. The wise guys in Vegas sure are good, aren't they? The bad news is that our draft order will be determined by lottery and we finished just outside the bottom six so our chances of getting a truly high draft pick are negligible. Why did we win 2 out of the last 3 against the Dodgers again?

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO