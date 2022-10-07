Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
wgnsradio.com
"Uncle Dave Macon Days" Now At The Fountains
(MURFREESBORO) On Friday night (10/7/2022) Uncle Dave Macon Days returned to its roots of "no admission fee", just like it was when Jessie Messick got it started in front of the courthouse in 1978. This year's venue was the beautiful Fountains on Medical Center Parkway. The show began in a...
Grundy County Herald
Carmelia Annetta Gamble, 77
Carmelia Annetta Gamble, 77, passed away Friday October 7, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Whitwell, Tennessee. A graveside funeral service was held Sunday at the Fall Creek Cemetery with Minister Clayton Jones officiating.
Grundy County Herald
Terry Wayne Pack, 63
Terry Wayne Pack, age 63, of Monteagle, Tennessee, passed away in his home in Sun City, California from complications of lung disease. Services will be Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McMinnville nonprofit builds tiny homes to help homeless back on their feet
In an effort to combat homelessness in their town, a group of friends in McMinnville formed the nonprofit HOME and build a tiny home community to offer homeless residents a temporary "hand up."
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
wjle.com
City Streetlights in Smithville Turning Purple
If you have noticed purple streetlights lately in Smithville, its not your imagination and it’s not for Halloween. Streetlights across town are turning from white to purple and it’s been gradually occurring for some time. Its apparently due to a manufacturing defect. Smithville Electric System is aware of...
boropulse.com
Cross the Natural Bridge: Unique Tennessee Landmark Sits Atop Monteagle Mountain
For a unique, striking, natural Tennessee landmark, check out the Natural Bridge, just outside of Sewanee, Tennessee. Exit I-24 on top of Monteagle Mountain and the Natural Bridge is only 10 minutes away. After heading through downtown Sewanee, motorists take a pleasant drive through a thickly forested area for a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
chattanoogacw.com
600 dinosaur-like fish to be released into the Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--Over 600 dinosaur-like fish will be released into the Tennessee River on Friday in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute along with students from Ivy Academy will release the fish starting Friday at 11 in the morning. They will be releasing juvenile Lake Sturgeon, considered dinosaur-like and a "living...
Shelbyville Murder Trial set for May 2023
Steven Andrew Lokey, 32, is accused of first-degree murder and is set for trial May 8-12, 2023. Lokey is accused of the killing of 29-year-old Adrienne Cox in Shelbyville on June 19, 2020. Lokey went on the run and was later captured in Manchester after failing to jump on an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ucbjournal.com
Wash N Roll Car Wash breaks ground on new location
Cookeville – Wash N Roll Express Car Wash has broken ground and laid the foundation of their newest location beside Bojangles on Willow Avenue in Cookeville. The location will be the second in Cookeville. They have another location at 795 South Jefferson Avenue. According to the wash-n-roll website, the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 3-9
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 3-9. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near McMinnville, Tennessee
Overall Tennessee has 56 state parks which combine to showcase its outstanding geological, historic and cultural heritage. Boasting a varied topography, that includes everything from soaring mountains and raging waterfalls, to verdant woodland and deep lying gullies, these wonderful public recreational areas offer terrific opportunities to spend some time within the bosom of nature.
chattanoogapulse.com
Construction Of New Alignment Prompts Traffic Shift On Apison Pike in Hamilton County
As part of the reconstruction of Apison Pike from Ooltewah-Ringgold Road to east of Layton Lane in Hamilton County, TDOT contract crews will shift a portion of existing Apison Pike to new alignment to construct the remaining proposed portions of Apison Pike. Drivers heading East on Apison Pike:. Turn left...
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TN)
The Smith County Rescue, New Middleton Fire Department, and Smith County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 40. The officials stated that the crash happened at [..]
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
eastridgenewsonline.com
October 7 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-013885-Ringgold & Seminole- Suspicious Persons- A man, a woman and their two children were panhandling at the corner of Seminole and Ringgold Roads. The man told police he and his wife were from Romania, and due to their immigration status, could not find work.
Comments / 0