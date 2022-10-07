Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Continue fluoridation
I am writing to the citizens of the Boothbay Region to urge them to support the continuation of the fluoridation of the Boothbay Region Water District (BRWD) by voting “yes” on the referendum question in November. The Warrant Article 2, to be voted on in our upcoming election...
boothbayregister.com
Keep fluoride, fight tooth decay
We strongly urge all residents in the Boothbay Region Water District to vote “Yes” to keep fluoride in our public water supply for the intended purpose of reducing tooth decay. Voting “Yes” will continue the District’s 18-year-old practice of fluoridating our local drinking water. The Federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention calls drinking water fluoridation one of the top ten public health achievements of the 20th century. In study after study, fluoridated water has been shown to improve the dental health of all age groups, but most importantly, it protects the developing teeth of young children. Preventing dental decay in children can help prevent the development of significant diseases, such as tooth abscess and serious infections in other body organs, and it promotes better dental health throughout a person’s lifetime.
boothbayregister.com
Facts concerning fluoridation
As the question of fluoridation of the water supply will be considered by the region’s voters on Nov. 8, the Boothbay Region Water District will reiterate its stance and pertinent facts concerning fluoridation. 1. The Boothbay Region Water District’s (BRWD) position concerning fluoridation is “neither for, nor against,” believing...
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Town news and more
Southport Central School had no bus service on Oct. 11 and 12. Not sure why, but students had to find their own transportation those two days after the long weekend due to a teachers’ inservice day on Friday and the national holiday on Monday. Little news gathered thus far...
boothbayregister.com
GoFundMe page for fire victims
The Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 fire which destroyed the Vi Lee home on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor displaced the homeowner and a family who rented part of the house. Lee had rented part of her home to Bill and Sherri Morton and their two daughters, Ellie and Elyssa. Mandy Scott...
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor fire ‘not suspicious,’ says chief
The Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9 fire which destroyed the Vi Lee home on Beath Road, Boothbay Harbor started in the attached garage portion of the house, according to Boothbay Harbor Fire Chief Nick Upham on Monday. "When we arrived, the garage was fully engulfed and spready quickly to the other...
boothbayregister.com
Crocker is Student Athlete of the Year
Jaelyn Crocker, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, was chosen as the female Student Athlete of the Year at the annual Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame banquet held Oct. 8 in Rockland. Crocker, who excelled in field hockey and basketball, was chosen among the five finalists, including Oceanside’s...
boothbayregister.com
‘Nurture Nature’ at River Arts
River Arts is pleased to announce the opening of a one woman show of paintings and monotypes by Caroline Sulzer. This River Room show, titled “Nurture Nature,” runs from Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. With works that draw deeply on her relationship with nature, Sulzer has created a show of personal depth. The public is invited to meet Sulzer on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the artist’s reception from 2 to 4 p. m.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay defeats Telstar, loses to Oak Hill
At Bethel on Saturday, Oct. 8, senior co-captain Sydney Blake scored in the first two minutes of the game and junior Magen Burge added two more goals to propel the Boothbay Region Seahawks to their second win of the season, 3-0, over the Telstar Rebels. Boothbay improved to 2-10 on...
