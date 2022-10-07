Read full article on original website
Dallaglio clarifies comments comparing Wasps to Worcester’s Premiership plight
The former Wasps and England captain Lawrence Dallaglio has attempted to clarify his comments after appearing to suggest over the weekend, in the wake of Worcester’s suspension and relegation from the Premiership, that financially-troubled Wasps should be treated less harshly by the authorities because they were too big a club for the league to lose.
Men’s netball brought out from ‘behind closed doors’ in landmark series
“If you can see it, you can be it” is a maxim synonymous with women’s sport. But the 12 men representing Australia in netball in a history-making trans-Tasman series starting this week hope to co-opt the inspirational expression as they bring the male game out from “behind closed doors”.
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat
The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over BBC Newsbeat to present a mental health special. The royals have become reporters, visiting Radio 1's Live Lounge to hear the experiences of four guests. They spoke about the importance of opening up and building a "toolbox" to help you deal...
Copenhagen v Manchester City: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Pep Guardiola’s side reach the knockout stages with two games to spare? Join Barry Glendenning
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
BBC
Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress
The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
BBC
Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK
Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
Businesses lobby for carbon tariffs as Labor says Australia is ‘back in the game’ on climate
Federal treasurer Jim Chalmers to attend meeting of Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action in Washington this week
BBC
Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'
DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.・
BBC
Chippenham man joins second aid mission to Ukraine
A volunteer from the UK has said it is "very hard" to leave Ukraine after seeing the impact of the conflict. Ryan Williams, 32, from Chippenham, is on his second trip working with a charity that delivers aid to people near the frontline. The aerospace worker said he found life...
BBC
Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet
A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'
In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
Gerald Butt obituary
Foreign correspondent and writer who reported for the BBC from Beirut and Jerusalem
BBC
'We didn't see it coming' says Sajid Javid of brother's suicide
Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid has spoken about his brother's suicide, telling the BBC his family "just didn't see it coming". Mr Javid, who appeared on Radio 4's Today programme to mark World Mental Health day, recalled being stunned by his brother Tariq's death in July 2018. "One day he was there,...
BBC
Cotswold plane crash was flying lesson gone wrong
A flying lesson went horribly wrong when a plane overshot the runway and crashed into a hedge, the BBC can reveal. It happened at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire on 4 August, with the plane coming to a rest after crossing a nearby road. Two people - the pilot and instructor...
