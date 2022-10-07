ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales take over Radio 1 Newsbeat

The Prince and Princess of Wales have taken over BBC Newsbeat to present a mental health special. The royals have become reporters, visiting Radio 1's Live Lounge to hear the experiences of four guests. They spoke about the importance of opening up and building a "toolbox" to help you deal...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Rugby World Cup#Bbc One#Bbc Sport#Bbc Radio 5 Live#Auckland Fiji#Bst
BBC

Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall

An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jean Milne: Forensic experts review 1912 murder of heiress

The unsolved murder of a wealthy heiress in Broughty Ferry in 1912 has been re-examined by forensic experts. Jean Milne was beaten with a poker and stabbed with a carving fork but no-one was ever convicted of the crime. Her body was found at the bottom of the stairs of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dudley couple tried to bring £1.75m of cocaine into UK

Two people who tried to smuggle up to £1.75m of cocaine into the UK had their goods replaced by wooden blocks. Michael Williams and Jessica Waldron, of Dudley, West Midlands, were arrested after arriving at Heathrow Airport from Colombia in 2019. They were to handover 22kg (48.5lbs) of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Roman DNA bone analysis reveals Cheddington 'family tragedy'

DNA analysis of three late Roman-era skeletons found in the same grave has revealed "a family tragedy". Experts now believe a mother, her unborn son and her mother-in-law became ill and died at the same time. The grave was found at Cheddington, Buckinghamshire, and the DNA was sequenced as part...
U.K.
BBC

Chippenham man joins second aid mission to Ukraine

A volunteer from the UK has said it is "very hard" to leave Ukraine after seeing the impact of the conflict. Ryan Williams, 32, from Chippenham, is on his second trip working with a charity that delivers aid to people near the frontline. The aerospace worker said he found life...
CHARITIES
BBC

Lichfield: Plan to turn Debenhams into cinema goes before cabinet

A new £5.3m cinema complex could take a step forward in Lichfield. The project proposes turning the former Debenhams store in Lichfield's Three Spires Shopping Centre into a cinema with food and drink areas. The District Council is partly behind the move, with cabinet asked to recommend at a...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'

In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

'We didn't see it coming' says Sajid Javid of brother's suicide

Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid has spoken about his brother's suicide, telling the BBC his family "just didn't see it coming". Mr Javid, who appeared on Radio 4's Today programme to mark World Mental Health day, recalled being stunned by his brother Tariq's death in July 2018. "One day he was there,...
HEALTH
BBC

Cotswold plane crash was flying lesson gone wrong

A flying lesson went horribly wrong when a plane overshot the runway and crashed into a hedge, the BBC can reveal. It happened at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire on 4 August, with the plane coming to a rest after crossing a nearby road. Two people - the pilot and instructor...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy