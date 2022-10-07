Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
'She-Hulk': What Are the Differences Between This Daredevil and Netflix's Version?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Charlie Cox finally made his long-awaited appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law in the latest episode, "Ribbit and Rip It." The eagerly anticipated entrance of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has been heavily marketed, with the latest tease being Episode 5's end credits scene featuring a very familiar-looking horned helmet – but this time, the devil's helm is a classic gold.
Collider
New 'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Footage Shows Norman Reedus' Daryl Up Against the Commonwealth
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a very special occasion for AMC's long-running series The Walking Dead. On Saturday, the show's Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, along with cast members, came together for the final Comic-Con appearance with the flagship show, which will conclude its 12-year run this November. During their panel, AMC Networks shared footage from this week's upcoming episode for Season 11C, as well as exclusive first-look images from episode 19.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, in which he reiterated that “a new era in the DC Universe” is about to kick off. “What I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam!” he said. “Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
Collider
The 10 Greatest Vampire Hunters in TV and Movies, Ranked by How Much They Slay
Before color graced our television screens, vampires posed a threat in the cinematic world. From classics like Nosferatu and Dracula to Marvel Comics, everyone wanted a piece of the bloodthirsty undead. Alongside zombies, vampires are the most famous supernatural creature. Their self-awareness and immortality allow their backstories to be explored in various creative ways, and the best vampire movies do so.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove
Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils Slate of Six Originals From ThailandIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasNYCC: 'Wednesday' Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon...
Collider
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Collider
Who Is Leap-Frog, the Latest Bad Guy in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode gives us the long-awaited arrival of Charlie Cox's Daredevil to the series, and while his appearance didn't disappoint, there was an interesting green figure fighting for center stage, and it wasn't Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany). First appearing as a client of the titular lawyer, Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) made his MCU debut and was immediately presented as a hapless hero.
Collider
What Do Arvel Skeen's Tattoos Mean in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.After much coaxing and wheedling, Cassian (Diego Luna) consents to taking on the job Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) had come to offer him. The two then land on Aldhani, the planet the band of rebels have been using as a sort of headquarters for their revolutionary heist. Episode 5 of Andor allows fans to observe how the rebels interact with each other, how they are all poles apart in what drives them towards the rebellion, and how they wouldn’t trust each other as far as they could throw them despite being cogs in the same machine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Adia Reveals the Ghost Story Cheri Would Love to Tell in ‘The Midnight Club’ [Exclusive]
Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong’s The Midnight Club follows a group of terminal young adults who gather together at night to share ghost stories. Each episode of the series doubles down as a horror anthology, in which a new horror story is told by one of the members of the Midnight Club. Unfortunately, the only member who never tells a story is Cheri (Adia), which got us thinking about what her horror story could be like. That’s why during an interview with the series’ main cast, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff asked Adia how she imagined a Cherri story playing out.
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Collider
First 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Images Show Stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Facing Off
This year's New York Comic-Con marked a special final Con attendance for AMC's original flagship series The Walking Dead. During the panel, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple was joined by cast members to discuss their final eleventh season, coming to its 12-year conclusion this November, and The Walking Dead Universe. Not only did they share footage from this week's upcoming episode, but stars Lauren Cohen and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who play Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith, respectively, revealed first-look photos from their Manhattan-based spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City ahead of its 2023 premiere.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’: Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete on Durin and Disa’s Relationship
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes us back in time in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore than we have ever been on screen. The story of this new series brings us closer also more closely to – in my opinion – the most fun race in all of Middle-earth: dwarves. The dwarves are stout with pretty distinct long beards, with a love for hammers, mining and ale. The people who live beneath the mountain are reigned over by the Dwarven line of Durin. Prince Durin (Owain Arthur) is next in line to the throne of Khazad-dûm and to aid him in his quest is his wife, Lady Disa (Sophia Nomvete).
Collider
'Andor’ Shows Cassian's Skills as a Spy in Episode 5
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Andor Episode 5.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as an intelligence operative and assassin, and in the Disney+ spin-off series Andor we see his craft on display. Set prior to the events of the film, the Cassian we meet on the show is green, less polished, and not yet part of the Rebellion. That doesn’t mean he lacks the skills that will eventually turn him into a hero of the Alliance.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has earned a reputation as the premier destination for streaming films, with a vast library with a wide range of options that is always changing. And with a new month comes new additions to streaming services film library. As the nights get longer, and spooky season arrives, it is the perfect time of the year to treat yourself to some horror films, plenty of which have been added to this month’s slate. But if scary movies aren’t to your interest, HBO Max still has you covered with a pair of laugh-out-loud comedies, a gripping thriller, and a superhero epic also joining the service’s library.
Collider
'Next Exit' Trailer Reveals Afterlife Is What Happens When You're Busy Making Other Plans [Exclusive]
Collider is excited to exclusively share the new official trailer for the upcoming existential thriller Next Exit, which is set in a not-too-distant future where a scientist has proven the existence of an afterlife, prompting people to want to start over in this different realm, in hopes of finding absolution and reuniting with their loved ones. In addition to the new trailer, we can also reveal the stunning new poster for the film, and its official release date. Following a successful festival circuit, Next Exit will arrive in theaters and on demand on November 4th.
Collider
From 'Andor' to 'A New Hope,' A History of Blue Milk in the Star Wars Franchise
Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for Andor. In one of the more amusingly awkward scenes in the fifth episode of Andor, “The Axe Forgets,” the former Pre-Mor officer Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) returns home to his mother, Eedy (Kathryn Hunter). Syril is embarrassed, as he’s been blamed for the crisis on Ferrix. He’s just looking for a sense of comfort, but he doesn’t exactly find this from his mom. As Syril tries to put his mind at ease, his mother lectures him on the importance of applying himself and suggests that he reach out to his Uncle Harlo to find a new position.
Comments / 0