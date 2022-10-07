Blog: Big cool down soon. The next tropical system.

We will have some great weather out there today! We kicked off this Friday with lots of sunshine and temps in the 50s!

Tower Cam

So it was a little cool but comfortable. Hopefully, folks heed my advice and dress in layers. Because we are going to warm up big-time this afternoon. We will have lots of sunshine with a light west/southwest wind. So high temps are aiming for near 80 degrees.

Forecast Temps Today

That is a few degrees above the average. Even though it will be warm today, it should still be pretty comfortable as we’ll remain fairly dry. High pressure has built into the area. Meanwhile there is a strong cold front developing over the Midwest.

Regional Weather Map

So we’ll be warm and dry today. Then that cold front will arrive tonight. We’ll have increasing clouds overnight with an isolated shower or two. Low temps will be in the upper 50s. Tomorrow will be a different day for sure. We’ll have lots of clouds with a little sun. Winds will pick up quickly out of the north. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. This will not only keep the high temps down in the low-mid 60s, but temps may drop a little more during the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

While I think we’ll be too dry for any bona-fide rain showers, I do think a few sprinkles will be possible. As the front sinks to our south a big upper level trough (dip in the jetsream) will sweep in overhead. High pressure will be overhead on Sunday, and the trough should slide east. So we’ll have less wind with nice weather. We will have a chilly start to the day with low temps in the 40s. However, we’ll be in the mid-upper 60s during the afternoon with dry conditions.

Then we’ll have mild/dry air early next week. Highs will be in the 70s.

We traded up one tropical system for another. Tropical depression #12 has fallen apart in the eastern Atlantic. Meanwhile tropical depression #13 has formed in the Caribbean.

Tropical Satellite

This system will keep moving west over the next few days. It will continue to move west and strengthen over the next couple of days. It will become tropical storm Julia soon, and then possibly hurricane Julia.

Track Of T.D. 13/Julia

It could possibly make landfall as a category 1 hurricane over Nicaragua late Saturday or early Sunday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler

