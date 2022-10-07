Read full article on original website
Globalization is fueling the populism surging across the Western world
Within the last decade, a much-misunderstood political revolution has been gathering force across the Western world. It is not a coordinated or ideologically driven movement but, rather, a series of similar developments occurring in disparate countries that, taken together, constitute a profound shift in the political direction of the West. Commonly called “populism,” it also can be described as “nationalism,” or, in the view of some, “patriotism.” Its fundamental tenet is the principle of sovereignty, the idea that the direction and best interests of independent nation-states should be determined by the democratically elected leaders of those countries and not by external doctrines or supra-national organizations led by unelected officials who are essentially unknown to and unaccountable to the people whose destinies they seek to influence.
US headed to recession that was ‘totally avoidable,’ chief economist says
One economist says the U.S. is heading toward a "totally avoidable" recession.
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel...
Biden open to re-evaluating Saudi relationship after Opec+ cuts, says White House – live
‘In light of the Opec decision, I think that’s where he is,’ says John Kirby, spokesman for Biden’s national security council
Europe’s energy crisis sets its sight on another victim: Car manufacturing
After years of supply chains disruptions, Europe's auto industry is preparing for its latest crisis: high energy costs.
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide toll hits 34
LAS TEJERIAS, Venezuela (AP) — Rescue workers using drones and trained dogs searched for survivors Monday following a massive landslide in central Venezuela, as the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing tales of escape from the water and mud. Jose Medina recalled how the water streaming...
In Mexico, locals try to save traditional ‘Mexican caviar’
CHIMALHUACAN, Mexico (AP) — In a shallow lake on the outskirts of Mexico City, a handful of farmers still harvest the eggs of an evasive, fingertip-size water bug in a bid to keep alive a culinary tradition dating at least to the Aztec empire. Caviar is typically associated sturgeons...
Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
Revenue boost will aid budget repair as ‘storm clouds’ loom over economy, Deloitte predicts
The federal budget will benefit from an upswing in revenue due to “cyclical serendipity” but “storm clouds” are gathering, with the International Monetary Fund warning a third of the global economy could contract this year or next. Deloitte Access Economics predicts the budget’s cash deficit will...
Gerald Butt obituary
Foreign correspondent and writer who reported for the BBC from Beirut and Jerusalem
