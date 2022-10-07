Read full article on original website
$1.5 million in grant assistance available this week for Lincoln small businesses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Small businesses impacted by the pandemic have the opportunity to sign up for utility assistance this week. The grants will be used to pay up to one year of electric and water costs prepaid to Lincoln Electric System and Lincoln Water System. The American Rescue...
KLKN joins Bubba’s Closet coat drive to help keep Lincoln kids protected from the cold
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools is organizing its annual coat drive, and Channel 8 is excited to be a drop-off location on October 19. Having a coat for winter isn’t just about making sure your kids are bundled up at the bus stop, but also an important aspect of emotional well-being.
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
New Mutual of Omaha Tower slated to become Nebraska’s tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mutual of Omaha’s new skyscraper is set to become the tallest building in Nebraska. The new corporate headquarters will rise to 677 feet, which is 43 feet taller than the First National Bank building - the state’s current tallest building. Mutual of Omaha says...
Why getting your furnace checked could save your life this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – This week marks the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. Lincoln Fire & Rescue and many other fire departments are bringing awareness to little things you should keep in mind as winter comes closer. Having your furnace checked every year is something that often gets...
Wicked run and wine stroll held in Seward to benefit children’s memorial
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Distance runners and wine drinkers alike gathered in Seward for a “wicked” run on Sunday. The Wicked Women’s 5k Run took over the grounds of Junto Winery to benefit the Heartfelt Children’s Memorial. “It’s a memorial kind of on the edge...
Capital Humane Society introduces lost and found pet map
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Capital Humane Society recently introduced a new way for people to find lost pets. An employee at the shelter created a map and coded it to show where in Lincoln pets have been lost or found. The pins on the map include information on...
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
Touch-A-Truck encourages highway traffic safety
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Highway drivers occasionally experience a situation where a vehicle is pulled on the side of the road. United States law in all 50 states requires drivers to pull into an adjacent lane due to safety concerns. Yet despite the law being in all states, traffic...
Man climbed up to third-story patio to break into Lincoln apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An apartment was robbed early Sunday morning after a man climbed up to the third-story patio, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:35 a.m., a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman reported being robbed at their apartment near 27th and H Streets. The man told officers that...
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
Historic 1929 Orleans hotel for sale: Boasts 22 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
ORLEANS — David and Marilyn Snodgrass hope to sell the Orleans Hotel Bed and Breakfast to the right people. The couple purchased the hotel in south-central Nebraska in 2014. They remodeled the establishment to add 21st-century comforts, such as central air conditioning and a new roof, while preserving its historic charm. A map hangs on the wall in the hotel’s lobby, pinpointing the homes of all their visitors; they’ve had guests from over 40 states.
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
Man awoken from slumber after bullet hits couch inside home, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was awoken by the sound of gunshots late Saturday night, Lincoln Police say. Around 9:39 p.m., the 38-year-old man told police he heard multiple gunshots at his home near Ninth and Peach Streets. The victim saw that a bullet had gone through his...
Armed robbers demanded money from four men at Lincoln home, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are now looking for two men who robbed a group of four at gunpoint late Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were sent to the home near Southwest 27th and West South Streets after a caller reported a robbery. Officers spoke to four...
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Winners of Mid-Plains United Way Chili Cookoff announced
First National Bank of Omaha hosted its 27th annual chili cook off to benefit Mid-Plains United Way. Over $3,500 was raised from the fundraiser. The cookoff aimed to kickstart Mid-Plains United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign, “Growing Our Community.” 12 local non-profits benefit from the proceeds of this campaign. The non-profits target local issues such as; homelessness, child abuse & neglect, hunger, education and so much more.
