Pasadena, TX

City
Houston, TX
City
Pasadena, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Pasadena, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Opening statements set for today in AJ Armstrong murder trial

HOUSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Thursday in the second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. It's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
HOUSTON, TX
#Kidnapping#Mexico#Police#Violent Crime#Khou 11
mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Daniel Chacon charged with capital murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death

HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.
PASADENA, TX
