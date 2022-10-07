Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
A woman was hit by a car outside of Heart Nightclub, and someone decided to 'AirDrop' a video of the victim to strangershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Were Campaigning in the Same City - This is What They SaidTom HandyTexas State
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Homeless woman shot in drive-by shooting in west Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
From kidnapping to custody | Timeline of Daniel Chacon's week of crime, violent past
Daniel Chacon's violent history has been documented since at least 2012. Daniel Chacon is in jail after a whirlwind week. He's charged with aggravated kidnapping and capital murder in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez. Chacon, 30, and Gutierrez, 38, were not living together but did have...
Man accused of killing Deputy Dhaliwal fires his lawyers just prior to capital murder trial
The move was made just before court began on Monday. The judge allowed the 50-year-old suspect to represent himself in a capital murder trial
Man charged with killing Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal is representing himself in capital murder trial
HOUSTON — There was a bombshell in the trial of the man charged with killing Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal right before his trial got underway Monday. Robert Solis is charged with capital murder in the 2019 shooting death of Deputy Dhaliwal. Monday morning, he fired...
Court documents trace Daniel Chacon's steps the day he allegedly kidnapped, murdered Maira Gutierrez
HOUSTON — Six pages of court documents are tracing Daniel Chacon's steps on the day he allegedly kidnapped and murdered his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez. The documents read that on October 3, Gutierrez was visiting their infant daughter at his apartment. But Gutierrez left after Chacon called his current girlfriend asking for Gutierrez to leave.
Opening statements set for today in AJ Armstrong murder trial
HOUSTON — Opening statements are set to begin Thursday in the second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. It's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HPD looking for would be robber who was spooked by victim's scream at southwest Houston ATM
After the victim screamed, the suspect ran across the street, got into an older Chevy Impala, and drove away, police said.
Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
Deadly carjacking under investigation in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — One man was killed and another was shot multiple times during a carjacking in southwest Houston, according to police. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at Serenity at Cityside Apartments on Beverly Hill Street which is off the intersection of Hillcroft and Richmond Avenue. Police said the...
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
2 people found dead in Baytown linked to gunman who killed 2 other men, injured 2 others, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — Two people were found dead in Baytown on Sunday and they're believed to be connected to a man who killed two men and injured two others last week, according to police. The bodies were found Sunday in an oil field near Causeway Road and Evergreen. The...
Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
Daniel Chacon charged with capital murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death
HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houston
An elderly Asian woman believed to be in her seventies was crossing the intersection of Bellaire and Boone in west Houston when a pickup truck that was turning from Boone Rd struck her. The driver of the pickup truck has now been arrested and is facing DWI charges.
DJ shoots man after fight outside of bar in north Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is expected to survive after a brawl between two men led to a shooting in north Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday outside of Micheladas mi Jalisco sports bar on Airline Drive near West Mount Houston Road.
Off-duty security guard shoots man to death at convenience store, HPD says
Police say the guard and the man, whom she knew from previous incidents, got into a verbal exchange when he pulled a pistol on her. That's when she shot him.
Man charged in deadly shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police have identified a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of two men in a restaurant. Bich Xuan Dang, 49, is charged with capital murder. Two other suspects, who have not been identified, also remain at large. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Oct....
Exclusive: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame
HOUSTON - James Walker is the owner of Walker's Daycare center located on Livingston Street in the Sunnyside community of Houston. On Thursday, the father of 3-year-old Janiya Guzman says she suffered a broken femur bone while she was at that location. FOX 26's Gabby Hart confronted the owner in...
‘Own up to what you did’: Police searching for driver who hit pedicab in downtown Houston, injuring 3 people
HOUSTON – Houston police are still searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 27. “Own up to what you did,” Gloria Fuentes said. “You know you hit a whole bike with three people on it.”. A fun...
