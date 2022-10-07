Read full article on original website
12-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Hunting Accident Near Motley
A juvenile boy was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hunting accident over the weekend near Motley. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9 at about 8:19 a.m., they received a reported of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township. The 12-year-old victim was reportedly hunting squirrels with his uncle, a 47-year-old man from St. Paul, when his uncle accidentally shot him.
knsiradio.com
Sartell Man Involved In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morrison County
(KNSI) – A 24-year-old Sartell man caused a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Agram Township near Buckman. 24-year-old Noah Boser of Pierz stopped his car to allow deer to cross Lake Road just before 7:15 when Cody Hermanson rear-ended him. Hermanson and a passenger in Boser’s vehicle both had minor injuries. They went to a nearby hospital in personal cars for treatment.
Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake
A 52-year-old Bemidji man died Friday after being struck by a driver while walking in an intersection in Cass Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 47-year-old Bemidji man was driving westbound on Highway 2 when he fatally struck Steven L. Reyes in the intersection at Highway 371 just before 7 a.m. Friday.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
fox9.com
12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barn fire in rural Alexandria causes substantial damage
(Alexandria, MN)--On Monday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Frank Klimek reporting a barn fire at his farm at 2908 E Lake Victoria Rd SE, Alexandria. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned a dairy barn was on fire with cows still inside. Once fire crews arrived, they were able to evacuate most of the cows before the roof collapsed. Officials say that the structures on the farm site sustained substantial damage.
Sheriff: Uncle accidently shot nephew, 12, while squirrel hunting in central Minnesota
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident during a hunting trip with his uncle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office say the 47-year-old man accidentally shot the boy while they were hunting squirrels on public land near Motley Sunday morning.The boy was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirmed that the boy had died as a result of his injuries.The sheriff's office is still investigating. An autopsy is pending.The boy's sister has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.
lptv.org
Bemidji Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Vehicle in Cass Lake
A Bemidji man died after he was struck in Cass Lake by a pickup. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Friday, October 7th at approximately 6:57 a.m., 52-year-old Steven Reyes was crossing the intersection of Highways 2 and 371 on foot when he was struck by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. William Anderson, 47, of Bemidji, was driving the Silverado west on Highway 2 when his vehicle hit Reyes.
Man airlifted after being pinned under truck in northern Minnesota
A 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital after he was pinned under a truck in northern Minnesota Wednesday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at about 4:17 p.m. to the incident that happened in the 23000 block of Mollie Lake Road in Lake Edward Township. Authorities...
willmarradio.com
Missing woman found
(Willmar, MN) -- A woman is missing following a mysterious crash in Kandiyohi County has been located. Police found a car belonging to Jennie Marie Lahr crashed near Lake Koronis and the Stearns County border on Tuesday. Investigators believe the 49-year-old was driving, but her car was unoccupied and she was nowhere to be found. But this morning the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department posted that Lahr has been found and they thank everyone who helped. No other details have been released.
fox9.com
Woman yelled racist comments, threw salsa and pizza: Waite Park Police
(FOX 9) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after threatening people with a knife and yelling racist comments in Waite Park on Saturday, during which she threw a jar of salsa and pizza slices, police said. According to the Waite Park Police Department, officers responded to a complaint on the...
knsiradio.com
Sartell Woman Killed in Highway 10 Crash
(KNSI) — A 94-year-old Sartell woman has died after a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol’s preliminary crash report says just after 8:00 Tuesday night, 93-year-old James Towler was driving eastbound on 42nd Street, approaching the intersection with Highway 10 in Haven Township. Towler was crossing eastbound traffic on Highway 10 when his car was hit by a semi driven by 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Update: State Patrol Releases Details on Highway 23 Crash
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more details on the crash that shut down westbound traffic on Highway 23 east of Sauk Rapids early Thursday morning. A vehicle was going west on the highway while a second vehicle was going east on the highway taking...
valleynewslive.com
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
voiceofalexandria.com
Obituary- Sandy Murphy, 77
Sandy Murphy, 77 of Apple Valley, died Wednesday, Oct. 5th. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8th, at 2 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Geneva...
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to Grand Rapids Area
A convicted Level 3 sex offender is being released from prison next week and will be living in the Grand Rapids area. 41-year-old Ryan Dorry will be moving to the vicinity of Wendigo Road and Danson Road in rural Grand Rapids on Monday, Oct. 10. According to a fact sheet...
Sauk Rapids Council Holding Hearing on Manea’s Meats Expansion
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Manea's Meats in downtown Sauk Rapids is planning another major expansion. The Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The proposed addition would be for just over 12,000 square feet of space along 3rd...
Charges: Wrong-way driver who hit state trooper had BAC nearly triple the legal limit
RICE, Minn. -- A driver's BAC was allegedly nearly three times the legal limit when he hit a Minnesota State Patrol squad car Thursday night, injuring a trooper.Minnesota State Patrol says Trevor Reiter, 22, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County near Rice around 10:45 p.m.A state trooper in a squad car was traveling eastbound with its emergency lights and sirens activated and tried to stop Reiter three times.Troopers say they deployed stop sticks which helped reduce the car's speed, but Reiter's car kept traveling at approximately 35-45 mph until it hit the squad car head-on.The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Benton County Court says the injured officer feels stiff and sore but was released from the hospital.The criminal complaint states Reiter smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble walking. He took a preliminary breath test that read .229 BAC, nearly triple Minnesota's legal limit of .08. Officers arrested Reiter and transported him to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.Reiter is charged with criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree driving while impaired.The crash is under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com
REA’s Operation Round Up® approves nearly $13,000 for local programs
(Alexandria, MN)--Through the contributions of Runestone Electric Association's participating members, the Operation Round Up® Trust Board recently approved $12,800 to assist local community programs during its quarterly meeting. REA’s Operation Round Up Trust Board, a voluntary board of seven REA members, reviewed and considered 22 grant applications and distributed...
