okay so
4d ago

if you vote Democrat then you need to stay in a democrat state stop diluting the rest of us. and we don't want or like your train of thought. stay out of red zones.

The Bayou Oracle
4d ago

The problem is that no matter where they move to, they continue to vote for the same policies that caused them to flee California in the first place.

Virginia Swanson
4d ago

Have a friend who lives in Florida. She said she was comming south on I-75 & saw a big billboard that read, "welcome to Florida, remember why you moved here!! Vote RED" 🤣

