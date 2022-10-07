Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home and Yard Decorations are Only Beginning for Halloween Before December's Big EventJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport city staff highlighting celebrity goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The latest celebrities, though, aren’t even people. They are goats — superstar goats.
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival draws a crowd
BRISTOL- The 2nd annual Bristol in Bloom Arts Festival drew in a large crowd of vendors and individuals and featured all different kinds of art and fun activities. The festival took place on October 8 at Cumberland Square Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., highlighting a total of 70 art booths from all kinds of vendors.
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University asks for recommendations for Leaders in Christian Service program
Milligan University is looking for examples of Christian leaders in the region who integrate their faith into their daily lives. Milligan has recognized community members who exemplify Christian character not only in their churches but also in their careers and communities through its Leaders in Christian Service program, according to a press release. Most recently, a student leader recognition category has been added to the program.
Kingsport Times-News
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
‘Androcles and the Lion’ opens ETSU Theatre and Dance season
The Department of Theatre and Dance at East Tennessee State University will open its 2022-23 season with “Androcles and the Lion,” a show for the entire family, Oct. 20-23. Performances will be presented in the Bert C. Bach Theatre at the Martin Center for the Arts Thursday and...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Health accepting hat, scarf donations for chemo patients
From accepting hat and scarf donations for cancer patients to offering an innovative team approach to breast cancer treatment, ETSU Health is making efforts to honor cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. ETSU Health Surgery is accepting donations of hats and scarves for patients undergoing chemotherapy across the Tri-Cities....
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman paying high school work-based learning students $15 an hour
KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical Co. is recruiting candidates for its 2023 Work-Based Learning program for the spring and fall semesters. The program, now in its second year, provides productive work assignments in manufacturing for local students that build on their classroom-based instruction, allows them to gain employability skills and prepare them for future success, according to an Eastman news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools offers STREAM day to Woodland Elementary students
On Thursday Woodland Elementary Students in grades 3-5 enjoyed a day of STREAM focused learning, brought to them by Science Hill teachers and students, community organizations and more. According to Kristi Presley, the Woodland Elementary teacher who led the organization of this event, the day’s theme was “Futures in STREAM”...
Kingsport Times-News
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
Kingsport Times-News
Peek-a-boo at the zoo
Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
Kingsport Times-News
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first-grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second-grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council (EAC) for a year.
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, next Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most travelled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Kingsport Times-News
Teacher Spotlight falls on East High's Dillon Faver
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School coach and teacher Dillon Faver is this month’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight nominee.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center
East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
Kingsport Times-News
Embrace and celebrate the changing seasons
Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. No doubt you have heard the saying “busy as a bee.” While driving around, I observed another animal getting busy. It was a bushy-tailed squirrel. In all the neighborhoods I visited, squirrels were scampering a happy dance across the lawns and up the trees. The cloudy skies, drizzly rain and reduced temperatures signaled their instincts to enjoy — but to prepare for — the change.
Kingsport Times-News
Robert Clark's set design is one of the stars of Bonnie Kate's "Arsenic and Old Lace".
ELIZABETHTON — A lot of people have invested a lot of time and energy into the upcoming production “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which debuts at the Bonnie Kate Theater on Oct. 14. But no one has devoted as much time and hard work to the production as...
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge wins, Science Hill falls in 1-AAA volleyball semis
MORRISTOWN — The West Ridge volleyball team played its way to a second straight sectional berth. Two-time defending region champion Science Hill, however, is going home.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
Kingsport Times-News
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE — Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their communities in a variety of ways.
