Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This month, two venues will be recognizing the late Omaha artist Wanda Ewing. The Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery, which represents her estate, will exhibit “Prints in Color: Ewing, Saar, Rowe” from Oct.14-Nov. 26. With Ewing’s bold graphics as a springboard to consider the underappreciated work of printmakers who are women of color, a range of her prints are featured alongside those of Allison Saar and Sarah Rowe. Prints by several graphic arts students at UNO, where Ewing was a tenured professor, are also included.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO