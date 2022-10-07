ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Rashford Saves Man United From UEL Humiliation As Cristiano Ronaldo Misfires

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United

Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United

Manchester United rallied in the second half to avoid a humiliating result against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night.

United were trailing 1-0 to the side that finished seventh in Cypriot First Division last season at half-time after being caught on the counter-attack from a Christian Eriksen free-kick.

Eriksen's cross was headed clear as far as Jadon Sancho, who passed the ball back to Tyrell Malacia. The United left-back was then tackled by Bruno Felipe, who charged forward 50 yards before setting up Karim Ansarifard for a shock opener.

United boss Erik ten Hag had named a strong starting XI but it was his subs that eventually did the business.

Marcus Rashford replaced Sancho at half-time and rewarded his manager's decision with two goals and an assist to turn the game in United's favor.

Rashford's two goals came either side of a strike from another sub, Anthony Martial.

The drama did not end there though. Omonia sub Nikolas Panagiotou set up a nervy final five minutes with his side's second goal late on.

Rashford now has four goals and three assists in United's last four matches. The 24-year-old is in top form.

The same cannot be said of Cristiano Ronaldo, who played the full 90 minutes in Cyprus and was anything but sharp.

Ronaldo attempted eight shots but missed the target with seven of them, including one sitter from close range that struck the post.

The former Real Madrid forward did claim an assist for Rashford's second goal but even that came from a mishit shot that luckily fell into his teammate's path.

United's win saw them stay second in Group E, three points behind leaders Real Sociedad, who won 2-0 at third-placed Sheriff.

Omonia remain bottom of the group with zero points.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured with Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia

IMAGO/Xinhua/George Christophorou

#Manchester United#Man United#Real Madrid#Uel#Omonia Nicosia#Cypriot First Division
