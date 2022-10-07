Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 6
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Sunday Night (Bengals at Ravens)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) inactive in Week 5 for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Perriman was lined up to potentially be active if Russell Gage sat out due to his back injury. However, with the latter all cleared to play, Perriman will sit out. In...
numberfire.com
Jonnu Smith (ankle) ruled out for Patriots in Week 5
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Lions. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury, which kept him from fully participating in practice throughout the week. Entering the weekend with a doubtful tag, the veteran tight end has indeed been ruled out.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) inactive for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will not play in Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones will miss his revenge opportunity against his former team with a knee injury. In a matchup against a Falcons' team ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game, Russell Gage should see more volume.
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
numberfire.com
Rapoport: Seahawks' Rashaad Penny fractured tibia in Week 5 loss to Saints
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured tibia Sunday in the team's Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. There will be more tests done over the next 24 hours, but for now, the expectation within the Seahawks is that Penny's tibia fracture will require surgery, which would keep him sidelined for a while. We'll wait for a confirmation, but for now, expect Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas to lead the backfield going forward.
numberfire.com
Darlington: Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (back) will play in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is reportedly available for Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Darlington, Gage will suit up against his former team despite his questionable designation with a back injury. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Gage to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) active in Week 5 for Detroit
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots. St. Brown was considered a game-time decision due to the ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Week 4. However, despite the ailment, he is ready to return to the field versus Bailey Zappe and the Pats. It's unclear if St. Brown will be on a snap count.
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 6 First Look and MLB Strikeout Props for Tuesday 10/11/22
Week 6 features some huge matchups in the NFL. Can we find value in the early-week betting odds for them? numberFire's Jim Sannes takes a first look at Week 6, outlines where his numbers are seeing value, and discusses whether he's betting it or not (11:43). Before that, Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) previews Tuesday's opening games for the MLB Divisional Series and discusses his favorite strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook (0:43).
numberfire.com
Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) ruled out for Bills in Week 5
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will not play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. McKenzie is still dealing with the effects of his concussion, so as a result, he has been ruled out of action versus Pittsburgh. The Bills just placed Jamison Crowder on injured reserve, so Khalil Shakir will now step into the WR3 role.
Comments / 0