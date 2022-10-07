ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Watch live: Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel to join CBS3 to talk return of Red October

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Hear why former skipper Charlie Manuel likes Phillies chances to beat St. Louis Cardinals 04:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- To get you ready for the return of Red October, a special guest joined Eyewitness News at 9 a.m. Friday. We heard from the one and only, Charlie Manuel.

The former Phillies manager knows what it's like to bring a championship to Philadelphia. He led the Phillies to their 2008 World Series title.

In addition to talking about the Phillies' postseason run, Manuel will be talking about some t-shits he created in an effort to raise money for charity.

Five dollars from every purchase of a "Charlie Knows Best" t-shirt will go to RIP Medical Debt to help patients who need financial help paying medical bills.

Manuel spent some time in the hospital for various medical issues and was grateful to have insurance to pay for his bills, but he met fellow patients who need financial help, which led him to create these t-shirts.

They feature some of his favorite quotes and sayings.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

