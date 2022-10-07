Week 6 features some huge matchups in the NFL. Can we find value in the early-week betting odds for them? numberFire's Jim Sannes takes a first look at Week 6, outlines where his numbers are seeing value, and discusses whether he's betting it or not (11:43). Before that, Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) previews Tuesday's opening games for the MLB Divisional Series and discusses his favorite strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook (0:43).

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO