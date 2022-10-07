Read full article on original website
Daily Fantasy Football Podcast: The Heat Check, Week 5 Recap
Week 5 saw some impactful injuries at running back that could drastically change the roles of their backfield mates. How should we view the replacements going forward in daily fantasy football? numberFire's Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes recap the action, discussing which backfields figure to be in flux, other injuries of note, and salaries that stand out on the Week 6 FanDuel main slate.
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 6 First Look and MLB Strikeout Props for Tuesday 10/11/22
Week 6 features some huge matchups in the NFL. Can we find value in the early-week betting odds for them? numberFire's Jim Sannes takes a first look at Week 6, outlines where his numbers are seeing value, and discusses whether he's betting it or not (11:43). Before that, Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) previews Tuesday's opening games for the MLB Divisional Series and discusses his favorite strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook (0:43).
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 6
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 10/11/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Monday Night (Raiders at Chiefs)
An AFC West matchup is set to conclude Week 5's action when the Las Vegas Raiders travel to play the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is a 7.0-point home favorite, and the total is up at 51.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook. A heavy amount of bets (74%) and money (75%) on the spread is backing Kansas City, so it's going to be easy to sell ourselves on their offense.
JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad, hamstring) active for Chiefs' Week 5 tilt
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (quad, hamstring) is active for the team's Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Schuster will play through his quad and hamstring injuries tonight as the Chiefs take on a division rival in the Las Vegas Raiders. Our models project Smith-Schuster, who...
Week 5's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups
Ever finish a week of daily fantasy football and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each week here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Week 5's lineups are listed below. These lineups come from the Sunday main slate. As always, make sure to...
