Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, in which he reiterated that “a new era in the DC Universe” is about to kick off. “What I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam!” he said. “Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We...
Fans Are Sharing The Funniest Celeb Encounters They've Ever Had, And It's Ridiculously Wholesome
Every story I read about Adam Sandler makes me love him more.
Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove
Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils Slate of Six Originals From ThailandIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasNYCC: 'Wednesday' Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon...
Kathy Najimy Was Afraid "Hocus Pocus" Would Be Offensive To Real Witches — "They Were Health Care Workers And Midwives"
"I just feel supportive of all groups. You know, wether they're women's groups, or gay groups, or racial groups. And I know there are groups of witches out there."
Bunny and the Bull: an underrated comedy from the minds behind the Mighty Boosh and Paddington
Director Paul King and writer and actor Simon Farnaby are bringing us a new look at Roald Dahl’s beloved confectioner in Wonka next year, having already delighted the entire world with their stewardship of the Paddington Cinematic Universe. But there’s another movie in their catalogue that’s worth watching: 2009’s Bunny and the Bull, a bittersweet travelogue told with imaginative visual flair and a lot of heart.
14 People Who Had A Pretty Horrendous Week
"Today, whilst out shopping, I tried on a beautiful jacket. It was the jacket of a customer trying on another jacket and now I can never go shopping again."
