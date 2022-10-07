'Unknown' assailant slashes man's face after following him into Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An “unknown” assailant followed a man into a Brooklyn subway station and slashed him across the face on Thursday evening, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of the suspect getting off a scooter near the Grant Avenue station at Pitkin Avenue in East New York around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect followed the 45-year-old victim into the station. As the victim was entering a turnstile, he blocked his path and slashed him on the right side of his face with an unknown object, police said.

The attacker fled the station and was last seen riding the scooter about 15 blocks away at Pitkin Avenue and Berriman Street.

The victim suffered a slash wound and was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where he received multiple stitches to his face.

A potential motive for the attack remains unclear. Police described the suspect as “unknown” to the victim, and no apparent altercation preceded the assault.

The slashing came hours before a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack on a busy subway platform in the Bronx on Thursday night, police said as they searched for a suspect seen in surveillance video.

And it came hours after a man was stabbed in the back during a confrontation with another man at a subway station in Harlem Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.