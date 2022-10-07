ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

'Unknown' assailant slashes man's face after following him into Brooklyn subway station

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKZwF_0iPwQbNt00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An “unknown” assailant followed a man into a Brooklyn subway station and slashed him across the face on Thursday evening, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video Friday of the suspect getting off a scooter near the Grant Avenue station at Pitkin Avenue in East New York around 5:15 p.m.

The suspect followed the 45-year-old victim into the station. As the victim was entering a turnstile, he blocked his path and slashed him on the right side of his face with an unknown object, police said.

The attacker fled the station and was last seen riding the scooter about 15 blocks away at Pitkin Avenue and Berriman Street.

The victim suffered a slash wound and was transported by EMS to Brookdale Hospital, where he received multiple stitches to his face.

A potential motive for the attack remains unclear. Police described the suspect as “unknown” to the victim, and no apparent altercation preceded the assault.

The slashing came hours before a 38-year-old man was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack on a busy subway platform in the Bronx on Thursday night, police said as they searched for a suspect seen in surveillance video.

And it came hours after a man was stabbed in the back during a confrontation with another man at a subway station in Harlem Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovf4a_0iPwQbNt00
Police released images of the suspect on Friday. Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 6

SUSANA ROBLES
4d ago

Make wearing masks illegal. That will put anyone with a mask on stand out and you will be more cautious.

Reply(1)
4
Related
NY1

Mourners gather for wake of man killed on L Train

Friends and family members gathered for a wake in Brooklyn Monday night to remember Tommy Bailey. Bailey was killed on Sept. 30, when he was stabbed in the neck on the L train. “Always humorous, always had something humorous to say, very pleasant, easygoing,” said Bailey’s former coworker, Jim Olive....
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Assailant#Harlem#Violent Crime#Ems#Brookdale Hospital
Daily News

Woman bashed in back of head by stranger in unprovoked Manhattan subway attack

A woman was bashed in the back of the head by a stranger in an unprovoked Manhattan subway attack early Monday, police said. The 49-year-old victim was struck with an unknown object as she was getting on an uptown No. 2 train at the 110th St. station in Harlem about 2:25 a.m., cops said. She got off the train at 125th St. and reported the incident to police. The victim was treated at Harlem ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Alleged attacker held without bail in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — An alleged stabber was ordered held without bail Sunday in connection with a deadly subway station attack. Saquan Lemons, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore at the 176th Street station in the Bronx on Thursday night. Moore, 38, […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Brooklyn man stabbed to death in fight outside favorite bar mourned by girlfriend as loving dad, ‘positive soul’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A Brooklyn man stabbed to death in a brawl outside a bar he frequented almost every weekend was remembered as a nonconfrontational father by his longtime girlfriend. Kerwin Cox, 35, was with friends at the bar on Franklin Ave. near Lincoln Place in Crown Heights early Saturday when he got into a fight that spilled outside and ended in his death. “Kerwin was such a positive soul,” girlfriend ...
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy