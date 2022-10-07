Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, in which he reiterated that “a new era in the DC Universe” is about to kick off. “What I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam!” he said. “Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We...
How ‘Avatar’ Got a High Frame Rate Makeover That Actually Looks Great
If you’ve revisited James Cameron’s “Avatar” during its new theatrical engagement (or maybe are watching it for the first time), you are no doubt blown away by its presentation. “Avatar” looks noticeably better than it did when it debuted in theaters back in 2009 – it...
‘Smile’ Still No. 1 at Box Office With $17.6 Million Weekend as ‘Amsterdam’ Bombs
Sony's "Lyle Lyle Crocodile" also debuts with $11 million opening
Details of Bill Murray’s ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior That Shut Down Indie Film ‘Being Mortal’ Revealed (Report)
The details of the encounter between Bill Murray and a production staffer that led Disney’s Searchlight unit to abruptly shut down production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal” in April have been revealed in a report from Puck. Murray, 72, had become “particularly friendly” with...
Lionsgate Signs Film Group Chair Joe Drake to Multiyear Agreement
Lionsgate and motion picture group chair Joe Drake have reached a new multiyear employment agreement, retaining the executive who has led the film division since 2017, the studio announced on Tuesday morning. “Joe and his team continue to execute our core mission of creating great intellectual properties with a strong...
Welcome to TheGrill 2022: When Change in Hollywood Is a Permanent State, Only the Bravest Survive
Our annual conference convenes as the entertainment industry reels from constant disruption
‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’
The Oscar-winning composer also takes TheWrap behind the practical effects and B&W cinematography of the Marvel special
Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove
Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils Slate of Six Originals From ThailandIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasNYCC: 'Wednesday' Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon...
How Fantastic Fest Has Become a Kingmaker for ‘Smile’ and Other Genre Films
Paramount's No. 1 horror film has joined "Zombieland" and "Split" as top releases that premiered at Alamo Drafthouse's film festival
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
Edward Berger's film is the first German-language adaptation of a novel once banned and burned in that country
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in October 2022
Time to binge-watch the "Ocean's" trilogy again
Scarlett Johansson Got Real About Being "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" Early In Her Career
"We’re not even allowed to really pigeonhole other actors anymore, thankfully, right? People are much more dynamic.”
‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’ Review: Deeply Felt Documentary Celebrates ’70s Black Cinema
The title of Elvis Mitchell’s documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” is a rallying cry heard in Ossie Davis’ “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” and it reflects the exuberant tone of this very wide-ranging, essayistic tribute to the Black-centered movies of the 1970s. Mitchell...
How Billy Eichner Broke Barriers With the Proudly Queer Rom-Com ‘Bros’
Innovators List 2022: The comedian's rom-com about gay men and their queer friends is a landmark for Hollywood, whether or not mainstream audiences are ready
‘The Midnight Club’ Finale Ending Explained
Co-creator Mike Flanagan tells TheWrap what fans can expect to be revealed in a potential Season 2
‘The Rings of Power’ Star Owain Arthur Breaks Down Durin’s ‘Vulnerable’ Episode 7
The actor also tells TheWrap about his unique audition experience and the joy of working with Peter Mullan
Kenneth Branagh to Return for New Hercule Poirot Film ‘A Haunting in Venice’ With Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh to Star
Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Riley and Riccardo Scamarico also join the ensemble cast
How Michelle Yeoh Became Our Favorite Superhero in Sensible Sneakers
In a scene midway through “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh frantically runs away from a woman who is swinging her leashed lap dog in the air like a bola. She grabs a two-liter bottle of orange soda, chugs it in one go, and taps an earpiece to gain the powers of an alternate version of her character…one endowed with the powers of a teppanyaki chef.
How ‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Gave Us a Fresh, New Westeros
Innovators 2022: Following one of the biggest series of all time was a fearsome challenge. But Condal delivered with his "Game of Thrones" prequel
