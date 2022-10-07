ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, in which he reiterated that “a new era in the DC Universe” is about to kick off. “What I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam!” he said. “Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We...
Dwayne Johnson
TheWrap

Lionsgate Signs Film Group Chair Joe Drake to Multiyear Agreement

Lionsgate and motion picture group chair Joe Drake have reached a new multiyear employment agreement, retaining the executive who has led the film division since 2017, the studio announced on Tuesday morning. “Joe and his team continue to execute our core mission of creating great intellectual properties with a strong...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix to Open “Immersive” Shopping Experience at The Grove

Netflix is coming to The Grove. The streaming giant says that it will be opening an “immersive retail experience” at the shopping and entertainment complex called “Netflix at The Grove” featuring products from its original shows and experiential elements. The shop will open to the public Oct. 13 and admission will be free.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Unveils Slate of Six Originals From ThailandIn a U.K. First, Netflix Teams With Vue, Cineworld to Bring 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' to CinemasNYCC: 'Wednesday' Trailer Unveils Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci Roles in Netflix Series Programs like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Cocomelon...
TheWrap

How Michelle Yeoh Became Our Favorite Superhero in Sensible Sneakers

In a scene midway through “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh frantically runs away from a woman who is swinging her leashed lap dog in the air like a bola. She grabs a two-liter bottle of orange soda, chugs it in one go, and taps an earpiece to gain the powers of an alternate version of her character…one endowed with the powers of a teppanyaki chef.
TheWrap

TheWrap

