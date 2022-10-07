ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Black Surprises New York Comic Con Goers, Announces Bowser’s ‘Musical Side’ in ‘Super Mario Bros Movie’

By Lauren Anderson
 4 days ago

Jack Black surprised fans attending The Super Mario Bros. Movie panel at New York Comic Con 2022. After sharing a teaser trailer for the upcoming movie, Black mentioned the “musical side” of his role as Bowser. Find out what Black’s announcement means for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and what fans have to say about it. We’ve also got casting details and a release date for the upcoming movie.

Jack Black | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Jack Black appears during New York Comic Con 2022, says Mario movie has ‘musical aspects’

The trailer for the Mario movie was revealed on Thursday, Oct. 6, the first day of New York Comic Con 2022. Black shocked the audience with his unannounced appearance wearing a flame print T-shirt, bright pants, and yellow shoes. He also had orange in his beard and a spiked shell backpack, which he eventually threw into the crowd.

“Bowser has a musical side,” Black announced. “There’s musical aspects.”

That’s all Black could mention without spoiling anything about the upcoming film. He did say he played a lot of Super Mario to prepare for the role and joked about taking The Super Mario Bros. Movie to broadway, but it’ll be some time before fans will get to see that.

Fans can’t wait to see more of Jack Black as Bowser

New York Comic Con goers were delighted to see Black appear at The Super Mario Bros. Movie panel. Many took to Twitter to celebrate his dedication to the role.

“You can tell Jack Black was so excited for this role,” said one Twitter user. “As soon as I heard the voice, I knew he put his all into it, but I expected nothing less from Jablinski Games. Nothing but love and appreciation for him as Bowser.”

“Man everyone is talking about Chris Pratt and his Mario voice, I’m over here just want to see Jack Black as Bowser brings out a saxophone,” said another Twitter user . Meanwhile, others were impressed with how much the cartoon resembles the actor voicing him. “How’d they get Bowser, a fictional animated turtle-like creature, to look so much like Jack Black?” another fan on Twitter said.

‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’ cast includes Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, and more

Black isn’t the only well-known name in the cast of The Super Mario Bros Movie. In the trailer, Black’s Bowser faces off against the Penguin King, voiced the Khary Payton, who gets taken down by Bowser with the assist from Kamek (Kevin Michael Richardson). In the trailer’s final moments, Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, and Toad, voiced by Keegan-Michael Key, appear in the fields of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Other famous voices fans will hear in The Super Mario Bros Movie include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Mario’s sidekick Luigi. Seth Rogen voices Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco voices Spike. Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza are also slated to lend their voices for the Mario movie, but their roles have not yet been announced.

Mario movie will release in 2023

Universal Studios is slated to release The Super Mario Bros Movie on Apr. 7, 2023 in the United States. The movie will come out in Japan on Apr. 28, 2023.

RELATED: Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022 Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect

#Super Mario Bros#The Super Mario Bros#Universal Pictures#New York Comic Con 2022#Bowser New York Comic Con
