LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – October 10, 1946
At a ceremony Tuesday afternoon at the local branch of the Bank of America, Arthur J. Mathews was tendered a service pin, which made him a member of the Bank of America Quarter Century Club. The presentation was made by the bank’s Susanville president, C. H. Bridges, in the presence of the bank staff; his brother, C. D. Mathews, county treasurer, and sister, Mrs. Albert Bantley.
Lassen Family Services Holds Annual Law Enforcement Wreath Laying Ceremony
On Friday, October 7th, on the lawn at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the annual wreath laying ceremony was held honoring the memory of Lassen County Deputy Larry Griffith, Susanville Police Officer Robert McElrath, Modoc County Deputy Jack Hopkins and other law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line to protect victims of crime and to end domestic violence in our community.
Michael Allen Stewart – July 22, 2022
Born Jan 9, 1962, in Susanville CA to Olis and Sylvia Stewart. Michale entered into rest on July 22. Mike attended Lassen High School. After high school Mike worked for Turn Tom Tires, then worked for several logging companies. Mike loved being in the outdoors. He loved hunting, and fishing, and was a devoted 49’rs fan. He loved his dog named Stupid.
CHP Holding ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Event Wednesday in Chester
This Wednesday, October 12th, officers from the California Highway Patrol Chester Resident Post and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships. All community members are invited to attend the event which begins at 1:00p.m., at The Coffee Station...
The Good Stuff by Shelley Bennett
Homecoming Week 2022 was a blast and I’m soaking up all the memories of fun dress-up days with my colleagues, original floats and skits from every class, and incredible performances from the drill team, cheerleaders, and band. It’s always good to start your day with positive energy and a...
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer
Susanville Indian Rancheria: Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. SUBJECT TO P.L. 101-630: Yes, This position works with and around our children and youth and is therefore subject to P.L. 101-630. GENERAL STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITIES:. The Tribal Historic Preservation Officer (THPO) will do background research pertaining to cultural and environmental issues and...
Lassen Land & Homes Real Estate Listings for October 9th
Serving all of Janesville, Susanville, Litchfield,. Standish and Lake Forest for Over 40 Years. Charming Home on Emerald Court in Susanville !!! MLS 202200483 $254,000. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Susanville has been Meticulously maintained inside and out. Feels like new with updated porcelain tile flooring, newer carpeting, remodeled Bathrooms with new vanities, toilets, tiled tub/shower in guest bath and tiled walk in shower in the master. There’s a newer water heater, additional outlets installed in the garage and a special outlet for the buyer’s generator. The home has been recently painted inside and out as well.
CHP Incident: Three Suffer Major Injuries in Highway 139 Collision
Three people were injured Friday morning in a three-car collision that occurred approximately five miles south of the Termo/Grasshopper Road on Highway 139. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 8:13a.m., the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Portland resident Brian Madison, was travelling southbound on the highway at an unknown speed.
Friends Of Washoe County Library Hosts Nine-Day Book Sale
The book sale is located at the Reno Town Mall. Shoppers can looks through thousands of books on sale at either 50-cents or $1.00.
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for October 9th
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
Woman accused in Quincy murder still deemed incompetent to stand trial
A woman suffering mental illness who was accused in the 2020 murder of a Quincy man still is deemed incompetent to stand trial and the process is underway for her to be placed in a conservatorship involuntarily and indefinitely. Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister provided an update on the case.
Traffic stop leads to Susanville man’s arrest
A midnight traffic stop Friday, Oct. 7 led to the arrest of a Susanville man. Ryan Anthony Bock, 31, of Susanville, was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics/controlled substances for sales; possession of a controlled substance; felon in possession of a stun gun and a felony warrant from Plumas County.
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
