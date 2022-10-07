Read full article on original website
Portland could see improved air quality Tuesday under sunny skies; high 72
Portland should see mostly sunny skies Tuesday after a few morning clouds. It’s also possible we’ll see improved air quality. The high temperature will be around 72 degrees. The National Weather Service says winds will shift to a more offshore flow later in the day, and with the...
Monday offers a break from Portland’s record-setting heat, morning haze; high 74
Portland saw a weekend of record-setting heat as high pressure kept clouds at bay in the metro area and temperatures soared into the upper 80s. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 85 degrees Sunday at the Portland International Airport. That temp broke the old record of 83 which was set in 1996. Troutdale hit 85, and Hillsboro saw 87 degrees, tying the old record set in 1936. Portland also set a new high temp record Saturday when the airport reached 88 degrees, blasting the old record of 82 degrees set in 1971.
Air quality advisory issued for Oregon counties as stale, warm air traps wildfire smoke ‘like a lid’
The state has issued an air quality advisory for several Oregon counties this week — including the hazy Portland area — as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and a lack of wind have caused wildfire smoke to linger above. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under...
A perfect overnighter on the north side of Mount Hood: Peak Northwest video
Nearly everyone in Oregon is familiar with Mount Hood. Those lucky enough to live within view of Oregon’s tallest mountain may even know its silhouette by heart. But no matter how well you think you know the mountain, there’s probably more to explore. For many, the north side...
Portland could break temperature records this weekend with temperature in the low 80s
Portland could see record high temperatures this weekend as the extended summer weather stretches into mid-October. The National Weather Service predicted a high of 83 degrees at Portland International Airport on Saturday, which would break a record high of 82 degrees set in 1971. Tomorrow could see a high of...
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
Smoke persists over Tri-Cities. Now another threat to air quality is forecast
Cooler temperatures are on the way.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Why Tho? What could be a lovely drive comes with slow traffic frustrations
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Dear Lizzy,. I regularly drive over Mt. Hood to visit relatives. It’s a beautiful trip any...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Golf.com
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Oregon breweries take 18 medals at prestigious GABF competition; Washington nabs 19
Oregon breweries won 18 medals and Washington breweries won 19 at Saturday’s awards ceremony at the Great American Beer Festival, the largest and most prestigious beer competition in the United States. Seven golds, seven silvers and four bronzes came home with Oregon’s breweries after the three-day festival, held Oct....
Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast
A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland
A letter writer recently expressed dismay over difficulty in traveling to downtown Portland by car, (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19) Despite this writer being a reasonable voice for many who expect such travel to be timely, convenient and safe, a subsequent writer suggested she just catch a bus or suffer the worry that comes with parking a car downtown. (“Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing,” Sept. 28)
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
