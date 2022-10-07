ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland saw a weekend of record-setting heat as high pressure kept clouds at bay in the metro area and temperatures soared into the upper 80s. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 85 degrees Sunday at the Portland International Airport. That temp broke the old record of 83 which was set in 1996. Troutdale hit 85, and Hillsboro saw 87 degrees, tying the old record set in 1936. Portland also set a new high temp record Saturday when the airport reached 88 degrees, blasting the old record of 82 degrees set in 1971.
