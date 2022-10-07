ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

Comments / 0

Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

O’Connor settling in as Emporia’s 12th Postmaster

Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta. “My wife is coming to Emporia to...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia

This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
EMPORIA, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Nov. 8 election already in progress in Emporia-Greensville

Greensville County Registrar Susan Conwell said 19 Greensville County residents cast an in-person ballot in the County Registrar’s Office during the first week of early voting. She mailed 219 absentee ballots to residents before early voting began on Sept. 23. Emporia Registrar Ashley Wall mailed out 116 absentee ballots, and 11 citizens voted in person during the first week of voting.
EMPORIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greensville County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, VA
Greensville County, VA
Crime & Safety
Emporia, VA
Crime & Safety
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Guttenberg
thenewsprogress.com

Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas
WITN

Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NBC12

False active shooter reports confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops

Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
PETERSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy