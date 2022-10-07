Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
O’Connor settling in as Emporia’s 12th Postmaster
Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta. “My wife is coming to Emporia to...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia
This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Nov. 8 election already in progress in Emporia-Greensville
Greensville County Registrar Susan Conwell said 19 Greensville County residents cast an in-person ballot in the County Registrar’s Office during the first week of early voting. She mailed 219 absentee ballots to residents before early voting began on Sept. 23. Emporia Registrar Ashley Wall mailed out 116 absentee ballots, and 11 citizens voted in person during the first week of voting.
Freeman High School community mourning death of teacher
The Freeman High School community is in mourning, following the unexpected death of social studies teacher Lara Curry. Curry died Oct. 8.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
College prospects introduced to schools at Wednesday event at Greensville County High School
This school year may only be a month old, but it’s never too soon for high school upperclassmen to prepare for the next step. This Wednesday morning, Greensville County High School teamed up with AVID to hold a college fair at its gymnasium. AVID — Advancement Via Individual Determination...
thenewsprogress.com
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, Octobe…
Petersburg Schools has a message for potential bus drivers: 'We need you'
Petersburg Schools put out a call for help to the community. Petersburg Schools Supervisor of Transportation said he has 10 bus driver vacancies due to retirements and others leaving the position.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Chesterfield Teacher Arrested for Alleged Assault of Former Student
Judge: Virginia’s discrimination lawsuit against police department can move forward
A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals' constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
thenewsprogress.com
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
Virginia man charged with concealing body arrested in Georgia
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Stone L. Colburn was in custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center for a murder charge when, on Thursday, Oct. 6, the charge was dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney and he was released.
Richmond woman begs community to 'stop killing' after losing two family members
Overcome by emotion, a Richmond woman sent a passionate plea to her community as she grapples losing a second family member to gun violence in the city within the same year.
WAVY News 10
Dispute at Suffolk auto center leads to fatal shooting, victim identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute at an auto care center in Suffolk Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When units arrived...
WITN
Three arrested in connection to hotel shooting
BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a victim injured at a Super 8 located at 7568 NC-48. The Rocky Mount Police Department initially reported the shooting happened at the EP Mart on NC 4. Police say four search warrants were executed at three hotels in the Goldrock area.
NBC12
False active shooter reports confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WRIC TV
October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia, according to the DMV
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.
PHOTOS: Richmond crash overturns vehicle, sending one to hospital
Police in Richmond are continuing to investigate a crash that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital Friday evening.
