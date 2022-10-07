ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

wamc.org

Republicans in Albany, Schenectady hope to revive moribund local parties

In recent years the Republican Party has been hard pressed to make a dent in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. Now, officials are hoping new chairs can revitalize the local GOP. A New York State Assembly candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a three-way race last...
ALBANY, NY
2022 Adirondack Film Festival

For the seventh year, Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) will produce the Adirondack Film Festival-- again in the hybrid model which was highly popular last year. This year’s screenings will take place at the Charles R. Wood Theater and Crandall Library in downtown Glens Falls. The Queensbury Hotel will host an opening night reception on Thursday, October 13. The festival will open with an evening of music videos capped by "Blondie: Vivir en la Habana," a short documentary about a path-breaking concert in Cuba by iconic new wave band Blondie, and a Q&A with director Rob Roth.
GLENS FALLS, NY

