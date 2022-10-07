Read full article on original website
Republicans in Albany, Schenectady hope to revive moribund local parties
In recent years the Republican Party has been hard pressed to make a dent in the cities of Albany and Schenectady. Now, officials are hoping new chairs can revitalize the local GOP. A New York State Assembly candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a three-way race last...
United University Professions kicks off statewide campaign calling for more funding for SUNY system
The nation’s largest higher education union is kicking off a campaign calling for more funding for the State University of New York system, including three Capital Region campuses facing projected multi-million dollar deficits. Capital Region local officials joined United University Professions President Fred Kowal at the University at Albany...
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, common council president discuss public safety after latest shootings
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and 10th Ward Common Councilor Owusu Anane seen along Madison Avenue on Bike To Work Day in May 2019. As concerns about public safety rise throughout Albany's Pine Hills Neighborhood, the Common Council and Police Chief Eric Hawkins are responding to public outcry. Another Pine...
2022 Adirondack Film Festival
For the seventh year, Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) will produce the Adirondack Film Festival-- again in the hybrid model which was highly popular last year. This year’s screenings will take place at the Charles R. Wood Theater and Crandall Library in downtown Glens Falls. The Queensbury Hotel will host an opening night reception on Thursday, October 13. The festival will open with an evening of music videos capped by "Blondie: Vivir en la Habana," a short documentary about a path-breaking concert in Cuba by iconic new wave band Blondie, and a Q&A with director Rob Roth.
