California State

CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
morningbrew.com

California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check

If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
foxla.com

These are the worst California cities for retirees: study

LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
The Hill

California to begin sending tax refunds up to $1,050 on Thursday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that his state will begin sending tax refunds of up to $1,050 to certain residents. State lawmakers approved the refunds, which vary in amount based on individuals’ 2020 tax returns, as part of California’s annual budget signed by Newsom in June to aid residents as they face high inflation.
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
newsantaana.com

How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment

SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Dayana Sabatin

California Handing Out $1,050 Stimulus Payments

Qualifying Californians will be receiving their relief payments of up to $1,050 this week in order to soften the blow of inflation. There are approximately a few million of California taxpayers that have been approved to get a one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050.
