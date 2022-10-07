Read full article on original website
Related
Here is what you need to know as California stimulus payments up to $1,050 begin to be distributed
Thanks to one-time stimulus payments the Golden State started distributing on Friday, up to 23 million Californians are likely to get tax refunds of up to $1,050. The payments, which will total $9.5 billion, are the state's largest-ever program of their sort.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
KTLA.com
Irvine, Santa Monica among California cities with the highest monthly bills
(NEXSTAR) — The cost of everything is seemingly high right now, and while there are ways to save a few bucks on some things, others can’t be avoided, especially household bills. A new report found that, unsurprisingly, where you live can have a big impact on how costly your bills are.
Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California
Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
As California Stimulus Checks of Up to $1,050 Start to Go Out, Here's What You Need to Know
California on Friday began deploying one-time payments that will benefit up to 23 million California residents in the largest program of its kind in the state's history. The highest amount, $1,050, will go to married couples with a dependent and $150,000 or less in income. Here's what we know about...
California Inflation Relief program will only make inflation worse (opinion)
photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.
Millions of Californians to receive economic relief payments
Economic relief payments will go out to millions of more Californians in the coming days, weeks, and months.
morningbrew.com
California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check
If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
California to become first state to discontinue this common grocery store item
Grocery stores across California will have to make this small change by 2025.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for retirees: study
LOS ANGELES - Retiring in California sounds like a dream, doesn't it? With everything from ocean views and mountain backdrops to a year-round pleasant climate and consistently sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors, the Golden State surely offers seniors a breadth of options to spend their golden years. The high...
California to begin sending tax refunds up to $1,050 on Thursday
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that his state will begin sending tax refunds of up to $1,050 to certain residents. State lawmakers approved the refunds, which vary in amount based on individuals’ 2020 tax returns, as part of California’s annual budget signed by Newsom in June to aid residents as they face high inflation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
California Quietly Raises State Income Tax Rate to 14.4%
The State of California has quietly raised its marginal income tax rate to 14.4% beginning in 2024. Credit: Gchutka (Getty Images) Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation that implements the change. In a recent op-ed, a Wall Street Journal writer noted:
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
newsantaana.com
How seniors and the disabled may postpone their O.C. property tax payment
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Gas prices could drop 50-cents to a dollar in California this weekend
Californians could soon see relief at the gas pump with some experts predicting gas prices will drop as soon as this weekend.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
California Handing Out $1,050 Stimulus Payments
Qualifying Californians will be receiving their relief payments of up to $1,050 this week in order to soften the blow of inflation. There are approximately a few million of California taxpayers that have been approved to get a one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050.
Comments / 1