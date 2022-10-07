ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

The Voice of Lone Star Poetry

By Eli Nuñez
 4 days ago

Born to a native Mexican father and a Tejana mother, he grew up in Galveston, where his parents met, and often writes poems relating to being part of an immigrant family. “I can share my poetry with the public because of who I am and my background,” he said. He particularly likes weaving stories about the “idea of a border and two places and how we move in the world.”

Guadalupe Mendez on teaching: I get to build understanding and community with all these little people … these different minds and worlds.”

One of ten children, Mendez’s father emigrated from Jalisco to the United States, but left school in the 2nd grade and learned early to provide for himself. He cannot read or write in either English or Spanish, making it hard for him to understand the poetry he deeply influenced. To get by, he learned English from radio, television, and other entertainment, but also leaned on his wife who has now been gone for almost two years.

His father has often talked about how he came to the states illegally, undocumented, and stayed in a house with 14 other men in the east end of Galveston,” Mendez said. The homeowners, a Mexican couple, rented rooms and helped workers, including his father, find jobs to make money to send home. The bighearted pair would also translate letters from the men’s families in Mexico and then transcribed and sent their responses.

Mendez has gained more inspiration and collected more material from more than 20 years as a schoolteacher at the Houston Independent School District. I get to build understanding and community with all these little people … these different minds and worlds. I get to communicate with them [students] about how they exist and I get peeks into their own family situations,” he said. “I am able to take those concepts and readjust them in the work that I write.”

The role of state poet laureate is honorary and unpaid. Guadalupe Mendez teaches and works out of love of poetry. Courtesy of Guadalupe Mendez

After his first decade of teaching, Mendez returned to school. In 2015, he got his MFA through an online program in Creative Writing from The University of Texas at El Paso. Today, Mendez still works for the school district, but now serves as a curriculum writer and teaching coach.

In his journey as a poet, Mendez has explored Texas and its diverse communities. Working alongside poets of color, he tries to reflect that highly varied image of his home state in his writing. Alongside his determination to increase awareness of those communities, he tries to represent his own Mexican-American identity too.

As part of becoming a poet, Mendez decided to help others achieve the same goal. He founded Tintero Projects, which aims to give Latin-American and other writers of color a platform. Based in Houston, this organization scouts the Gulf Coast Region for talented writers to give them an opportunity to showcase their work.

“It’s not even a position, it’s just the title, and they stipulate that the title is based on your life—everything you’ve done,” he said. “We don’t actually have to do anything with it for the year that we’re Texas poet laureate. There’s no money behind it. … I’m choosing to work on a project because I want to.”

