Austin, TX

MySanAntonio

Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter

Just as San Francisco eeks toward a gray and chilly midwinter, many will seek sunnier climes for Vitamin D and feeling refreshed. Luckily there are some hot flight deals over at Kayak from SFO to Austin, Texas, happening right when you need them the most, with fares under $180 all winter.
slantmagazine.com

The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022

Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
fox7austin.com

Austin City Limits sees 88 incidents reported on Day 3, ATCEMS says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS had a busy weekend at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL). ATCEMS said during Weekend 1 on Day 3, there was a peak of 73,042 people at the festival. From noon until 11 p.m., there were 88 incidents reported and seven transports to a local...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lost your phone, wallet or keys at ACL? Here's how to recover them

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Festivsal wrapped up its first successful weekend on the warm Zilker glade. If you were one of the festival-goers who may have misplaced your phone, wallet or something else amidst the fun, you have one more chance to recover your personal belongings.
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
papercitymag.com

Austin’s 5 Coolest Hotels — Where to Stay If You Want Something Extra Distinctive

Goldie's at Austin Proper Hotel & Residences helps make it one of the coolest hotels in Texas' coolest city. It’s a long-known fact that some things are just a little cooler — and dare we say better — in Austin. When it comes to hotels and standout places to stay, that may be (arguably) even more the case. From a private retreat reconceived by a lauded international designer to a farmhouse brewery turned inn poised on 165 acres in the Texas Hill Country, here are The 5 Coolest Hotels in Austin:
KVUE

Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
