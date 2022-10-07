Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
MySanAntonio
Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter
Just as San Francisco eeks toward a gray and chilly midwinter, many will seek sunnier climes for Vitamin D and feeling refreshed. Luckily there are some hot flight deals over at Kayak from SFO to Austin, Texas, happening right when you need them the most, with fares under $180 all winter.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Low-Cost Airline Launches Nonstop Route From Texas To Vacation Hotspot
Two Texas airports are offering this new nonstop service.
Strong autumn cold front in view
A powerful autumn cold front in the extended forecast brings a good chance of rain and significantly cooler temps. --Kristen Currie
Austin-Travis County EMS responds to 234 incidents at Weekend 1 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is now over and, as expected, Austin-Travis County EMS was busy responding to incidents at the festival. Each day there were more than 70,000 people in attendance, which is why ATCEMS had a command center at...
slantmagazine.com
The 10 Best Performances from Austin City Limits 2022
Since the early ’90s, Austin, Texas has been widely accepted as the live music capital of the world, and with ample clubs, theaters, and arenas—as well as two of the country’s biggest music festivals—it’s hard to argue otherwise. In a city still without a professional football, basketball, or baseball team, Texas’s capital city boasts more than 250 music venues. So it’s no surprise that one of the country’s biggest music festivals of the past two decades, Austin City Limits, takes root in ATX, now delivering back-to-back weekends with performances from some of the world’s biggest musicians across different genres. Despite many conflicting sets on opposite sides of the festival grounds at Zilker Park, I took in over 100 performances across nine different stages and narrowed down the 10 best sets from Weekend One of ACL.
Texas city seeing the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 88 incidents reported on Day 3, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS had a busy weekend at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL). ATCEMS said during Weekend 1 on Day 3, there was a peak of 73,042 people at the festival. From noon until 11 p.m., there were 88 incidents reported and seven transports to a local...
Owl rescued from Austin Water plant mud released into the wild
An owl who was rescued from being stuck in the mud at an Austin Water facility is getting to spread its wings again.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lost your phone, wallet or keys at ACL? Here's how to recover them
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Festivsal wrapped up its first successful weekend on the warm Zilker glade. If you were one of the festival-goers who may have misplaced your phone, wallet or something else amidst the fun, you have one more chance to recover your personal belongings.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin restaurant.
Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid
AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
ACL Fest: These are the cities Airbnb says most guests are coming from
Music fans are flocking to Austin for the ACL Fest. But where are they coming from?
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
papercitymag.com
Austin’s 5 Coolest Hotels — Where to Stay If You Want Something Extra Distinctive
Goldie's at Austin Proper Hotel & Residences helps make it one of the coolest hotels in Texas' coolest city. It’s a long-known fact that some things are just a little cooler — and dare we say better — in Austin. When it comes to hotels and standout places to stay, that may be (arguably) even more the case. From a private retreat reconceived by a lauded international designer to a farmhouse brewery turned inn poised on 165 acres in the Texas Hill Country, here are The 5 Coolest Hotels in Austin:
KVUE
Cemetery of Old Austin goes viral for highlighting local favorites that have left Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One Austin resident's Halloween decorations are hitting a little too close to home by remembering local businesses that are no longer operating. A resident in the Crestview neighborhood, located in North Austin, has a more unique and creative twist to Halloween decorations this year. Instead of normal skeletons, they opted to put skeletons from Austin's own closet on display.
Another new international flight from Austin launched; here’s a look at all the new flights this year
Here's a look at all the new flights airlines are offering out of AUS either this year or next year.
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
‘I’m depleting my life savings’: 75% of pilots expected to retire within 10 years, becoming one unattainable for most
Within the next 10 years, experts say major airlines are expecting 75 percent of their pilots to retire. So, the nationwide pilot shortage we’re all dealing with right now is a real concern. Texas is one of the top places for pilot school, but it’s more expensive than college.
News Channel 25
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
