Jalopnik
At $19,500, Could This Custom 2003 VW Beetle Pickup Your Spirits?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Beetle pickup has a clean title as confirmed by its Carfax. That means its custom booty was crafted not as the result of an accident, but just because. Let’s see if that laissez-faire attitude extends to its price. Owing to its...
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Carscoops
Bizarre Porsche 911 ‘Safari’ Style Test Mule Spied With Widened Tracks And Funky Fenders
The latest spy photographs to come across the Carscoops desk are unusual, to say the least. A mule based on the 992-generation 911 Turbo with a range of modifications is the subject of these photos, with our spies noting that it doesn’t appear to be a factory Porsche tester but a third party tuner model. More specifically, it could be a prototype from Marc Philip Gemballa as evidenced by the wheel design which matches that of the limited run Marsien.
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Dyno Run Shows 274 HP At The Wheels
It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavors to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
Top Speed
Here's Why The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition Is Just A Marketing Gimmick
Triumph has taken the wraps off its third consecutive James Bond-badged motorcycle, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition, for 2023. Unlike the previous releases, the RR isn’t derived from a particular Bond movie and instead celebrates the sixty years of Britain’s most popular special agent. As good as all these sound, though, the Speed Triple RR Bond Edition isn’t exactly an exotic collectible and feels more like just a marketing gimmick. Here’s why.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The 2022 Suzuki GSX-R1000 Is Still The King of Sports Bikes
After too many years playing second fiddle to rivals Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki, Suzuki decided enough was enough and completely re-engineered the iconic GSX-R1000 to take it back to the top of the sports bike tree. A new chassis, a new engine, and revised electronics brought the Gixxer right up to date and able to challenge the likes of Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha both in the showrooms and on the race track. This is the best GSX-R1000 yet, and here's all you need to know about it.
Top Speed
Toyota Celica T230: Performance, Price, and Photos
In recent years, we have seen a resurgence in Toyota’s presence in the sports car market. That is a good thing. We now have the GR Supra, GR Corolla, and GR86 from the largest automaker in the world. But looking back, not too long ago, Toyota stopped making sports cars altogether.
Top Speed
This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Rival Has A Carbon Fiber Chassis
No matter how modern or futuristic motorcycles get, there will always be an enormous fan base for simple and retro motorcycles. Aiming to take advantage of this, German brand Horex has taken the wraps off the Regina Evo motorcycle at the 2022 Intermot. Not only does this Royal Enfield Interceptor 650-rival look the part, but it also boasts carbon fiber from head to toe, which makes it a unique prospect.
Autoblog
A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023
Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: An Affordable Luxury EV But Not Without Flaws
The electrification of Mercedes’ lineup is now well underway, and one of the German automaker’s newest entrants in the EV fight is the EQB, an all-electric cousin of the compact and gas-powered GLB Class. The EQB makes its debut for 2022 with two powertrain variants and two trims...
Top Speed
A Brief History of Vespa Scooters and its Iconic Models
The Vespa scooter started life as a practical means of personal transport designed to get a nation moving after the ravages of the Second World War. It quickly progressed to symbolize the Italian way of life, and it blends innovative mechanical design with an unmistakable Italian style. Now regarded as a design icon, it has been copied by many manufacturers, but never bettered. Let's examine the origins of the Vespa and list some of the more significant models from the early years.
Top Speed
Custom Indian Chief Says Goodbye To Cruising & Hello To Racing!
Every now and then, Indian Motorcycles partners up with custom motorcycle shops to whip up some interesting builds. This time, it handed the reins to Noise Cycles and Zach Hindes, and boy, did the two parties impress! Why do we say so? Well, because they have transformed an Indian Chief into a full-faired race bike, which not only looks worth a million bucks but boasts several performance mods.
rv-pro.com
Grand Design Claims Spot as First RV Company to Offer Anti-Lock Braking
Grand Design has announced the launch of its new anti-lock braking system on select models, which the company said is a first for a manufacturer in the North American RV Industry. Currently, Grand Design’s Solitude, Reflection and Momentum are the only RVs on the market with ABS. The new...
Porsche 911 Turbo Test Mule With Massive Wheels Leaves Us With More Questions Than Answers
We're not quite sure where to start with this Porsche 911 Turbo. Rather obviously, it's a test mule of some sort, first seen by our spies over in Germany at the Nurburgring. But, as is pretty plain to see, this is no standard 911 Turbo. Not only is it sporting rudimentary fender flares at both the front and rear, but it also has what looks like a fixed rear wing, lifted suspension, and absolutely ginormous wheels and tires.
Top Speed
Everything You Need To Know About The Aspark Owl
The electric sports car scene got even hotter with the debut of the Aspark Owl. Its elegant design and astounding speed make it a must-have for any car enthusiast. If you own one by now, you know how lucky you are to drive one of only 50 of these hypercars ever made! It's also a historical car, being the first Japanese full-electric hypercar ever. The more you learn about this beast of a machine, the more you will want to get behind the wheel.
