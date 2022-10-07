After too many years playing second fiddle to rivals Honda, Yamaha, and Kawasaki, Suzuki decided enough was enough and completely re-engineered the iconic GSX-R1000 to take it back to the top of the sports bike tree. A new chassis, a new engine, and revised electronics brought the Gixxer right up to date and able to challenge the likes of Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha both in the showrooms and on the race track. This is the best GSX-R1000 yet, and here's all you need to know about it.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO