WMDT.com
Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
WBOC
Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected
REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
WBOC
Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting
SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Man for Theft of Several Vehicles
Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Karl Jones of Frederica, Delaware on multiple felony charges following an investigation that began earlier this month into the theft of several motor vehicles. On October 9, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach...
WMDT.com
Woman in serious condition following hit-and-run, police explain how they located the vehicle
BERLIN, Md. – A woman is in serious condition, following a hit-and-run Thursday night in Berlin. 59-year-old Terri Wattay was walking her dog in the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road, when she was hit. Maryland State Police tell 47ABC, they have located the driver and the vehicle but...
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Berlin hit and run identified, suspect located
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday evening in Berlin. Shortly before 8:15 p.m., troopers were called to respond to the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
WBOC
Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons
CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
WBOC
Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home
CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
Ocean City Today
Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash
A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
Cape Gazette
Pickup damages pump station on Warrington Road
A pickup truck crashed near a home on Warrington Road Oct. 7 damaging property and a county sewer pump station. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when responders with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. found the driver in the middle of Warrington Road and the pickup 500 feet away, said Ken Swarts, captain with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Va. State Police investigating serious crash in Accomack Co.
ACCOMACK CO, Va. – Virginia State Police are currently investigating a serious crash in Accomack County. We’re told the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 175, in the vicinity of Coardtown Road, and involved a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the tractor trailer was attempting to back into a private drive from Route 175 when the trailer portion of the truck was hit by the Jeep that was traveling east on Route 175. As a result, the Jeep became lodged under the trailer.
Surveillance camera capture images of would-be car thieves
An auto dealership owner is looking to find the people who attempted to break-in and steal expensive cars from his lot.
Helicopter services required at vehicle crash with ‘serious bodily injuries’ in Eastern Shore
The crash occurred on Thursday, Oct. 6 on Route 175 near Coardtown Road in Accomack County. Police said Medflight services were called to assist, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is at the scene handling traffic impacts.
WBOC
2,040 Vaccinations Administered at TidalHealth’s Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic
SALISBURY – TidalHealth is thanking the 2,040 people on Delmarva who were vaccinated against the flu during the 2022 Salisbury Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Oct. 7 at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. TidalHealth also wanted to express its appreciation to the Delmarva Shorebirds for their long-standing partnership and the use...
Cape Gazette
UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall
Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
WMDT.com
16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WBOC
Sea Gull Century Returns to Raise Money for a Good Cause
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University's Sea Gull Century returned Saturday with thousands of riders, all to raise money for a good a cause. About 5,000 bicyclists took the journey starting at the university. The tour features two routes including a 100 mile route to Assateague State Park and a 63 mile route to Cypress Park, both ending back at SU.
WBOC
Water Main Project on Coastal Highway in Ocean City to Begin End of October
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Beginning on Oct. 24, a contractor working for the Town of Ocean City will start the construction and installation of a raw water main. Raw water is non-treated water pumped from the various wells in Ocean City to the water treatment facilities for future water system expansions.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
