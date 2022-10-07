ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Two injured in Seaford shooting, investigation continuing

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that injured two people late Saturday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to Perkins Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that two victims had gone to TidalHealth for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were treated for their injuries.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Truck Crashes into Rehoboth Home after Driver is Ejected

REHOBOTH, Del.- A pickup truck ran into a house after the driver was ejected Friday afternoon. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at a house on Warrington Rd. The driver of truck was found in the middle Warrington Rd. in front of the Arbor-Lyn subdivision.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Two Sent to Hospital Following Seaford Shooting

SEAFORD, Del.- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting in Seaford late Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened just before midnight on Perkins Street. They tell us the shots came from a car that left the scene by the time officers arrived. The two victims were...
SEAFORD, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Man for Theft of Several Vehicles

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Karl Jones of Frederica, Delaware on multiple felony charges following an investigation that began earlier this month into the theft of several motor vehicles. On October 9, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Valero gas station located at 7865 Old Beach...
FREDERICA, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Berlin, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Seaford Police investigating shots fired complaint on Perkins Street

SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a shots fire complaint that happened Saturday night. Police say around 11:56 p.m., they were dispatched to the call on Perkins Street. Investigators say two subjects were shot. Both were taken to the hospital, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Victim in Berlin hit and run identified, suspect located

BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Thursday evening in Berlin. Shortly before 8:15 p.m., troopers were called to respond to the 11000 block of Grays Corner Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 59-year-old Terri Wattay, was found lying on the ground off the north side of the roadway.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Somerset Neighbors On Edge After String of Arsons

CRISFIELD, Md.- After another arson in Somerset County Sunday morning, neighbors say they are fearful of another fire. “I was in bed and got a phone call at 1:30 and uh I thought, I’m scared to death, who's hurt? And my neighbor said there is a fire!,” said one neighbor. “It does make me a little bit concerned, the break in the fires… there are some crazy people.”
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Traffic Accident#Ems#Atlantic General Hospital
WBOC

Early Morning Fire Intentionally Set at Crisfield Home

CRISFIELD, Md.- A fire was intentionally set at a Crisfield home early Sunday morning. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started in the exterior of a vacant three story wood framed family home at 2 West Main St. around 1:30 a.m. It took 20 firefighters from the Crisfield Fire...
CRISFIELD, MD
Ocean City Today

Bishopville man sentenced to 15 years for 2020 crash

A Bishopville man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after being convicted of two counts of negligent homicide while under the influence, in connection to an incident in 2020. The Honorable Thomas C. Groton III, a retired Worcester County Circuit Court judge, sentenced Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, 35, to time in jail on Sept. 27 after Gray pleaded guilty to the offenses on Aug. 5.
BISHOPVILLE, MD
Cape Gazette

Pickup damages pump station on Warrington Road

A pickup truck crashed near a home on Warrington Road Oct. 7 damaging property and a county sewer pump station. The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. when responders with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. found the driver in the middle of Warrington Road and the pickup 500 feet away, said Ken Swarts, captain with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Va. State Police investigating serious crash in Accomack Co.

ACCOMACK CO, Va. – Virginia State Police are currently investigating a serious crash in Accomack County. We’re told the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 175, in the vicinity of Coardtown Road, and involved a 2014 Freightliner tractor truck and a 2010 Jeep Cherokee. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the tractor trailer was attempting to back into a private drive from Route 175 when the trailer portion of the truck was hit by the Jeep that was traveling east on Route 175. As a result, the Jeep became lodged under the trailer.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Cape Gazette

UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh back on the job after fall

Roughly five months after breaking her leg, Rehoboth Beach’s longtime UPS driver Rhonda Fitzhugh has returned to delivery packages. To celebrate, she was chauffeured Oct. 6 up and down Rehoboth Avenue on the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s vintage engine. “It was great,” said Fitzhugh. “It was very...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Sea Gull Century Returns to Raise Money for a Good Cause

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University's Sea Gull Century returned Saturday with thousands of riders, all to raise money for a good a cause. About 5,000 bicyclists took the journey starting at the university. The tour features two routes including a 100 mile route to Assateague State Park and a 63 mile route to Cypress Park, both ending back at SU.
SALISBURY, MD
oceancity.com

The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland

Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy