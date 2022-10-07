ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OH

WKRC

Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
WKRC

'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
WKRC

New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
WKRC

Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
WKRC

Man shot 3 times in OTR

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
WKRC

College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
WKRC

The Cinema Guys talk scary movies for Halloween

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are just 21 days until Halloween and what better way to get in the spirit, than with a spooky movie? Brad, Justin and the Cinemaiden AKA The Cinema Guys talk all things horror plus details of a special screening of "The Room" and "Miracle Valley" with Greg Sestero at the Esquire Theatre.
WKRC

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse reopens at new location

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse has opened at its new location downtown. The iconic steakhouse recently moved from its spot on 7th and Walnut streets. The new space is at the Foundry near Fountain Square. Local 12 got a peek inside Saturday before the first dinner. "I started to...
dayton.com

2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend

Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WKRC

Grant Us Hope's Butterfly Bash to provide view of BLINK while helping youth mental health

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An inspiring event this week will also give you a panoramic view for the first night of BLINK. The Butterfly Bash on Oct. 13 at Anderson Pavilion helps the non-profit Grant Us Hope. Sheila Gray will emcee this event. The founder of Grant Us Hope, Diane Egbers talks about why she started the organization and what she hopes to accomplish with this event.
WKRC

Local organization provides support during Liver Cancer Awareness month

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) -- Most know that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it is also Liver Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Association for Cancer Research, the five-year relative survival rate is just 20 percent and more than 30,000 people are expected to die from liver cancer just this year.
