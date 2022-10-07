Read full article on original website
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
WKRC
'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
WKRC
New bar owners reopen revamped OTR bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Over-the-Rhine bar has just reopened after a revamp under new ownership. Uncle Leo's opened on Oct. 8 inside the former BarBar OTR space at 1709 Race St. in Over-the-Rhine. The BarBar space was taken over by Chef Leroy Ansley, most recently of PearlStar, and...
WKRC
Kentucky Wool Festival offers farm fun
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - People have a chance to enjoy some old-fashioned farm fun in Pendleton County. The Kentucky Wool Festival is set to begin at a property near Falmouth and the Kincaid Lake State Park. Visitors can see live demonstrations of sheep shearing and herding. And artists are...
WKRC
Local high school students volunteer to make streets safer for pedestrians
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Students at one local school are calling on their community to join them in the fight to make streets safer for kids getting to class. Students from Gamble Montessori High School will stand at five busy intersections in Westwood asking drivers to slow down and watch out pedestrians.
WKRC
Man shot 3 times in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday. It happened around 4:30 a.m. on E. McMicken Avenue near Elder Street. Police said a man in his 40s was shot three times, twice in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was...
WKRC
College Hill's designated outdoor refreshment area opens
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Part of College Hill is a designated outdoor refreshment area, also known as DORA. This means people can get a drink at many businesses along Hamilton Avenue and take it to the park or enjoy it while taking a stroll through the Business District. It...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
WKRC
The Cinema Guys talk scary movies for Halloween
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are just 21 days until Halloween and what better way to get in the spirit, than with a spooky movie? Brad, Justin and the Cinemaiden AKA The Cinema Guys talk all things horror plus details of a special screening of "The Room" and "Miracle Valley" with Greg Sestero at the Esquire Theatre.
WKRC
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse reopens at new location
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse has opened at its new location downtown. The iconic steakhouse recently moved from its spot on 7th and Walnut streets. The new space is at the Foundry near Fountain Square. Local 12 got a peek inside Saturday before the first dinner. "I started to...
dayton.com
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
WKRC
Adopt-A-Pet: Romero is not as spooky as his name suggests!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society showed off Romero who is ready for adoption. Romero, named after the horror director who made zombie movies, is a perfect lap dog waiting to meet you.
WKRC
Adopt-A-Pet: Peggy and Al are cuties waiting for their forever homes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - SPCA has lots of pets ready for their forever home and Peggy and Al are no exception. Peggy and Al are both 8 months old and came from a community shelter. SPCA is also hosting an event on October 15 called Tails on the Trails.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WKRC
Local man accused of kissing, fondling 12-year-old girl at local business
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Anderson Township man is accused of kissing and fondling a 12-year-old girl at a local business. Francisco Leal-Carranza, 34, faces a gross sexual imposition charge. Employees at Dave and Buster's called police on Saturday to report inappropriate behavior between a man and a girl. When police...
WKRC
Cincinnati City Council committee votes to raise police recruit salary, give signing bonus
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati City Council committee has voted to raise the pay for police recruits, and offer a signing bonus for those who join the police department. Right now, recruits are payed $19.18 an hour during their time at the academy. The ordinance would raise that to $25...
WKRC
Instructors take teen drivers to the extreme to teach them about safety on the road
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of thousands of teens suffer major injuries and death from car crashes in the US each year. That's why a cutting-edge driving school made a pit stop in Blue Ash Sunday to do some hands-on training for teens behind the wheel. The nonprofit Tire...
WKRC
Grant Us Hope's Butterfly Bash to provide view of BLINK while helping youth mental health
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An inspiring event this week will also give you a panoramic view for the first night of BLINK. The Butterfly Bash on Oct. 13 at Anderson Pavilion helps the non-profit Grant Us Hope. Sheila Gray will emcee this event. The founder of Grant Us Hope, Diane Egbers talks about why she started the organization and what she hopes to accomplish with this event.
WKRC
Local organization provides support during Liver Cancer Awareness month
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) -- Most know that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, but it is also Liver Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Association for Cancer Research, the five-year relative survival rate is just 20 percent and more than 30,000 people are expected to die from liver cancer just this year.
Photos: New Hocking Hills Lodge opening this week
Ohioans now have a new place to stay at a much-beloved vacation destination.
