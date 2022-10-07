Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Ethics of city’s Publix gift card giveaway questioned amid commissioner’s campaign
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami Dade Commission On Ethics received a report on a controversial North Miami Beach-sponsored Publix gift card giveaway. It exposed a large crowd to political campaign material. The city spent $225,000 to buy $150 Publix gift cards and distributed these over three days...
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami's Little Haiti joins global effort to end cervical cancer
As a first step to early treatment, health workers who speak Haitian Creole are teaching people in Little Haiti how to test themselves for HPV, the virus that causes half of all cervical cancers.
Miami New Times
Woman Challenges Miami Beach Law Used to Arrest People Filming Police
Back in the summer of 2021, Mariyah Maple was visiting Miami on the weekend of hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. During her trip, a crowd gathered around police activity in the streets of Miami Beach in the early morning hours, and Maple began recording the commotion on her phone. A police...
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
businessobserverfl.com
Miami company buys local industrial property as part statewide deal for 255,500 square feet of space
A Miami real estate firm has bought a 70,000-square-foot industrial property in St. Petersburg and intends to grow it by nearly 10,000 square feet. Basis Industrial paid $7.5 million for the building at 2442 23rd St. N. The company says it plans to build a 9,500-square-foot building on an adjacent piece of property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
eagleeye.news
Broward County Public Schools seek applicants as a result of the nationwide worker shortage
Amid a nation-wide worker shortage, many businesses, companies and employers are struggling to seek applicants to fill these open jobs. Not only are companies struggling but schools are struggling to run efficiently. Broward County Public Schools is actively recruiting teachers, media specialists, special education teachers, counselors, substitute teachers and other applicants due to the lack of workers.
ArchDaily
Open Ideas Competition: Miami Floating Housing
Miami is facing two major emergencies. First, it has become the least affordable US city to live in. Its housing stock has been depleted by its quickly growing population, accelerated by more people moving during the recent pandemic. Recent reports suggest nearly 1000 people are moving to Florida each day. New developments are pushing rental rates and costs of housing higher, making areas now unaffordable, and pricing people out of their neighborhoods.
WSVN-TV
Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity kicked out of University of Miami due to claims of members spiking drinks with drugs
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, which is also known as Sig Ep, has been kicked off the University of Miami’s campus because of some serious allegations made against the chapter. According to reporting done by student run newspaper the Miami Hurricane, one of the...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
King tides bring more street flooding to parts of South Florida
Some parts of South Florida dealt with flooded roadways Monday with king tide season well underway. And the buildup of flood waters is likely to keep happening on and off during the next two months. Stretches of road in Fort Lauderdale by Oakland Park Boulevard saw flooding, with water pouring onto the street from the Intracoastal Waterway. Fort Lauderdale saw a projected high tide of about ...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
themiamihurricane.com
Drugging allegations, misogynistic chanting: SigEp chapter closes immediately
Sigma Phi Epsilon Florida Gamma chapter (SigEp), a social fraternity established in 1949 at the University of Miami, will close its chapter effective immediately, following the fraternity’s National Headquarters’ review of an anonymous report of drugged drinks at a pool party. The anonymous report also describes a video of many members of the chapter chanting about murdering and raping women before hosting their “Adult Swim” party on Saturday, Oct. 1, at an off-campus house in Coral Gables.
Miami New Times
Tenants Sue Moishe Mana Companies, Claiming Unlawful Eviction in Wake of Surfside Collapse
Dora Isabel Cardenas had operated her tailor shop Isabel's Alterations in downtown Miami for 16 years — until she, along with other tenants at 48 E. Flagler St., received a late afternoon notice from management that the building was unsafe and at risk of collapse. "They pretty much said...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Revelers to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events, Meet Retired Firefighter Behind Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Revelers Ready to Celebrate Annual Miami Carnival Events. For more than three decades, revelers have flocked to South Florida to experience Miami Carnival. The event spans across Indigenous Peoples Day Weekend with various festivities each...
WSVN-TV
4 injured in Northeast Miami-Dade shooting
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Four people have been shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending three of the victims to the hospital, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street, at around 7:15 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Daughter of Broward Clerk of Courts faces federal ID theft charges
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of the Broward County Clerk of Courts has been accused of identity theft. Monika Jenkins, the daughter of Brenda Forman, was arrested Thursday. The 33-year-old faces federal charges after, officials said, she hacked into the computer servers at businesses and filed hundreds of...
Comments / 0