ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Save up to 50% on All-Clad, Staub and Le Creuset cookware today at the Sur La Table sale

By Christine Persaud and Elsie Boskamp
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25b2lm_0iPwNCuH00
Save big on top-tier cookware during the Sur La Table Stock-Up sale. Reviewed/Staub/Zwilling/Le Creuset

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year? Cook up a mean bird and restaurant-quality sides by upgrading your cookware right now at Sur La Table . The popular kitchen retailer is stirring up tasty savings on everything from casserole dishes to non-stick skillets ahead of Turkey Day 2022.

Shop the Sur La Table Stock-Up sale

Now through Monday, October 10 , you can save as much as 50% on pots, pans and specialty fall cookware when you shop the Stock-Up sale. The Black Friday-level savings event includes huge discounts on small appliances , bakeware and more so you can get ready for holiday gatherings while staying on budget.

October Prime Day: The best early Black Friday deals you can shop right now at Amazon

Lowe's sale: 35+ Lowe’s deals on Craftsman, DeWalt and LG that rival Prime Day prices

You can never go wrong with a Dutch oven from the beloved French cookware company, Le Creuset. The Le Creuset Signature round deep 5.25-quart Dutch oven is currently marked down from $379.95 to $249.96, saving you a whopping $129.99. While we haven't tested this Le Creuset Dutch oven model, we tested and loved a similar model so we're sure this one won't disappoint either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvGDv_0iPwNCuH00
Save up to 50% on hundreds of must-have kitchen items right now at Sur La Table. All-Clad/Staub

Ranked on our list of best casserole dishes , the Staub rectangular baking dish costs $80 for one platter. Right now, you can score a Staub set of three rectangular baking dishes for just $99.96 at the limited-time Sur La Table sale—a whopping $143.04 markdown. We were impressed with the ability to use this baking dish to broil food, making meals extra crispy. This deal is a no-brainer for picking up three Staub baking dishes for just $20 more than a single dish would cost.

If you're looking for high-quality cookware, the Sur La Table Stock-Up sale is a great opportunity to score discounts on cooking essentials ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022. Shop these incredible kitchen deals today and find all the tools you need to upgrade your cooking game.

The best deals at the Sur La Table Stock-Up sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4RRz_0iPwNCuH00
Find tasty discounts on Staub pans and All-Clad skillets at this Sur La Table cookware sale. Sur La Table

Shop the Sur La Table Stock-Up sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save up to 50% on All-Clad, Staub and Le Creuset cookware today at the Sur La Table sale

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

Cast Iron Cookware from Lodge, Le Creuset, and More Is Up to 43% Off for Prime Early Access Sale

Cast iron cookware is one of the most versatile options out there for home cooks and professionals alike. Its durable construction provides impressive heat retention to give you even temperature throughout the cooking process. As for its versatility, cast iron pots and pans can be used to cook meals on the stovetop, in the oven, and even over an open flame. Whatever recipe you're tackling, you can do so and receive restaurant-quality results in a cast iron piece — and right now so many are on sale at Amazon for its huge October holiday sale.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Underrated Le Creuset Braiser That Made our Kitchn Essentials List Is on Major Sale for Amazon Prime Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Well, we’re in the full swings of fall now, and with winter on the horizon, there’s undoubtedly all sorts of cold-weather cooking goodness. From slow-braised meats and chili that simmers the day away to all sorts of hearty casseroles that capitalize on the season’s freshest bounty, there’s just something about these hearty recipes that we can’t get enough of.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sur La Table#Le Creuset Cookware#All Clad#The Sur La Table Stock#Bakeware#Craftsman#Lg#Dutch#French#The Le Creuset Signature
The Kitchn

10 Unbeatable Deals to Snag Ahead of Prime Day, Including Vitamix, Le Creuset, and Dyson

ICYMI, Amazon is gracing us with a second Prime Day this year, so you can snag all the home and kitchen gear you need for fall at reduced prices, or you can get an even earlier jump on your holiday shopping. The epic and much-awaited sale will be chock full of stellar finds and unbeatable prices, but the best part is that you don’t even have to wait until October 11 and 12 to experience the discounts! In fact, as the days to Prime Day count down, we’ve discovered loads of awesome steals that are worthy of the day itself. The discounted items come from some of our favorite brands, too, such as Le Creuset, Vitamix, and Dyson. And, tons of the kitchen essentials we saw are perfect picks for the cold weather and holiday season ahead. I don’t know about you, but we’re not waiting — we’re clicking “add-to-cart” right now.
SHOPPING
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
Yahoo!

55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13

Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
FOOD & DRINKS
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays

First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
SHOPPING
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy