ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Every Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. Brigham Young

Pro Football Focus’s weekly rundown of Notre Dame’s offense, defense, and special teams participation totals in Saturday’s 28-20 win over Brigham Young. Offensive Line: Starters Joe Alt, Jarrett Patterson, Zeke Correll, Josh Lugg, and Blake Fisher each logged the full 75 snaps. - Quarterback Drew Pyne and...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)

Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy