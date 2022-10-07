Read full article on original website
Related
Every Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. Brigham Young
Pro Football Focus’s weekly rundown of Notre Dame’s offense, defense, and special teams participation totals in Saturday’s 28-20 win over Brigham Young. Offensive Line: Starters Joe Alt, Jarrett Patterson, Zeke Correll, Josh Lugg, and Blake Fisher each logged the full 75 snaps. - Quarterback Drew Pyne and...
Three 2021-Class Prospects Fueling the Notre Dame Offense
How three Plan-B prospects in the 2021 cycle are fueling the rise of Notre Dame’s offense in recent weeks.
Notre Dame Report Card (BYU)
Notre Dame’s rushing attack has truly launched after a slow start to the season. Drew Pyne has allayed concerns and has become a team-leading asset. Irish defense continues to get gashed but comes up with a critical short-yardage stand. Irish coaching staff defeats a very well-coached BYU squad.
College Football Fans React To Stunning Saturday Night Upset
Entering the season, the Utes of Utah were the Pac-12 favorite and conference's playoff hopeful. The tide has turned. Chip Kelly and the Bruins of UCLA took Kyle Whittingham and the Utah Utes to the woodshed in a 42-32 victory at the Rose Bowl this Saturday evening. Utah drops to...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0