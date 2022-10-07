ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance descends into attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance descended quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues. The two accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in...
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine sees more widespread strikes, gets Western backing

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the U.N. human rights office described as "particularly shocking" and amounting to potential war crimes. Air raid warnings sounded throughout the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
The Associated Press

Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave her a hug, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy