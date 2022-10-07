Read full article on original website
Related
Unpacking the Shocking, Hilarious Ending of Cate Blanchett’s ‘TÁR’
You wouldn't necessarily expect a movie like TÁR to have what may be the most shockingly funny ending of the year.In the film, written and directed by Todd Field, Cate Blanchett plays a prestigious classical music conductor named Lydia Tár, whose downfall unfolds over the course of the nearly two-hour-and-40-minute runtime. It's a movie crammed with weighty topics and references to the likes of Leonard Bernstein, Gustav Mahler, and Jacqueline du Pré. And yet somehow it all concludes with a dash of video game cosplay. You'll be confused. You'll be amused. And your mouth will be agape from the sheer...
Matt Damon Lost His ‘Ocean’s 8’ Role Due to ‘Thoughtless and Sexist’ Comments
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald stun as they lead star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Opera's opening night of Medea
A slew of stars including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera's latest opening this Tuesday. Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is playing the title role in a production of the 18th century opera Medea by Luigi Cherubini. Brooke, 57, emphasized her...
Lesley Manville says ‘naughty’ Judi Dench once made her laugh so much she wet herself on stage
Lesley Manville has admitted that Judi Dench once made her laugh on stage so much she wet herself. The actors appeared together in a production of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard at the Aldwych Theatre between 1989 and 1990. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (7 October), Manville...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tom Hanks, who’s been in 52 movies, says he’s only ever made ‘four pretty good’ ones
Tom Hanks has lefts his fans guessing after saying he’s made just four “pretty good” movies in 30 years. The actor has been a fixture in Hollywood since the 1980s, when he starred in films including Splash!, Big and The ‘Burbs. It was in the 1990s...
15 Years Later, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley And More From The Cast Of Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End
No one could have predicted that a movie based on a theme park attraction could attract multiple theme parks-worth of movie-goers into theaters around the world and spawn a massively successful, long-running franchise. However, that accurately describes the success of Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies -- starring Academy Award nominee Johnny Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom as William Turner, and Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann.
Collider
Theo Rossi Joins Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in Netflix Thriller 'Carry On'
Theo Rossi has boarded the ensemble cast Netflix’s Carry On opposite Jason Bateman, and Taron Egerton, Deadline has reported. The movie previously cast Purple Heart star Sofia Carson, and Harder They Fall breakout star Danielle Deadwyler. Carry On follows a young TSA agent, Ethan Kopek who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. The feature is being helmed by Spanish-American filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra who is directing with a screenplay from TJ Fixman (Ratchet & Clank, Popeye), who penned the first draft while the finishing touches are given by Michael Green (Kings, Blade Runner 2049).
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 led to Sister Act 3 happening
Can nuns and witches peacefully coexist? When it comes to making Disney's Sister Act series into a holy cinematic trinity, the answer is yes. Longtime friends and Sister Act costars Kathy Najimy and Whoopi Goldberg reunited on Friday's episode of The View, during which Goldberg credited the success of Najimy's Hocus Pocus 2 in reviving interest in her long-delayed Sister Act 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Will Oscar Movies Finally Rebound at the Box Office? Deciphering Ticket Sales for ‘Tár’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness’
After two years of upheaval and unfamiliarity at the box office, there’s something refreshingly familiar about the theatrical release of “Tár.” The acclaimed movie, directed by Todd Fields and starring Cate Blanchett as a world-famous conductor embroiled in a controversy of her own making, generated a stellar $160,000 from four theaters (two in New York City and two in Los Angeles) over the weekend, averaging a mighty $40,000 per location. Next weekend, it’s expanding its theater count (ever so slightly), to 30 new venues in 10 domestic markets. That kind of steady and deliberately paced rollout, one that relies almost...
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, in which he reiterated that “a new era in the DC Universe” is about to kick off. “What I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It’s not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was…you know, Black Adam!” he said. “Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We...
A.V. Club
Everybody's getting tortured (or re-cast) in the teaser for Wheel Of Time's second season
Amidst all the hobbit-y hullabaloo for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at New York Comic Con yesterday, Amazon did take a few minutes to acknowledge that it does, in fact, still have another expensive adaptation of a best-selling fantasy franchise on its TV docket: The Wheel Of Time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Margot Robbie wants Harley Quinn to be a Macbeth-type role—and trusts Lady Gaga with the challenge
Margot Robbie would love to see Harley Quinn have her own Macbeth-style arc—and no, she doesn’t mean the severed head part. In a new interview with MTV News, Robbie discusses Lady Gaga’s turn in Todd Phillips’ highly-anticipated Joker sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. Gaga has all but been confirmed to take up the Harley Quinn mantle—neither Warner Bros. nor Gaga have officially commented on the part—and Robbie is sharing her excitement at (probably) seeing a new iteration of the role.
Collider
Matthias Schoenaerts to Star Opposite Kate Winslet in Limited Series ‘The Palace’
Matthias Schoenaerts' already impressive line-up of upcoming projects has grown with his addition to HBO's The Palace. Variety reveals that the Belgian actor has been cast opposite Kate Winslet in the limited series that was ordered by the streamer in July. Schoenaerts role likewise Winslet's is still being kept under...
Marvel Studios Pauses ‘Blade’ Movie Amid Search for New Director (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios is going to take some extra time to sharpen its Blade feature project. In the wake of parting ways with director Bassim Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is pressing pause on the vampire adventure thriller that is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops it.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Mahershala Ali Says He Was "Losing Sleep" Over Blade Voice Cameo in 'The Eternals''Blade': Delroy...
A.V. Club
The 22 best high school shows of the past 22 years
High school-set shows are, thankfully, a perpetual presence on the TV landscape. Who doesn’t like to escape into (read: happily torture themselves with) the nostalgia, idealism, and dramatic flair that can only be experienced during those pivotal coming-of-age years? Since 2000, this genre has delivered a smorgasbord of options, from the dizzying Euphoria to the hilarious Derry Girls to the uniquely relatable The O.C. to the comfort viewing of The Gilmore Girls.
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Beats ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ as David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’ Flops
David O. Russell’s star-studded period drama “Amsterdam” collapsed in its box office debut, earning an anemic $6.5 million from 3,005 North American theaters. The movie, which cost $80 million to produce, couldn’t overcome bad reviews and minimal buzz and is shaping up to be one of the biggest misfires of the year. This weekend’s other newcomer “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” also fell short of expectations, albeit to a lesser degree, with $11.5 million from 4,350 cinemas in its opening weekend. However, Sony’s animated family film, an adaptation of the popular children’s book about an anthropomorphic reptile (who sings!) voiced by Shawn Mendes, won’t...
A.V. Club
Alan Moore unsurprisingly thinks superheroes “can be a precursor to fascism”
Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version swinging into theaters last month, Watchmen author Alan Moore still isn’t a fan of superheroes. Speaking to The Guardian last week, Moore spoke with his typical candor, bluntly saying that our cultural obsession with superheroes “can very often be a precursor to fascism.”
Register Citizen
‘Wednesday’ Trailer Introduces Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci’s Role
Netflix has released its new trailer for upcoming comedy horror series Wednesday, and it has revealed that Fred Armisen will portray Uncle Fester, and also gave a first peek at Christina Ricci’s new role. Ricci previously portrayed a wicked Wednesday in the two Barry Sonnenfeld-directed Addams Family films, 1991’s The Addams Family and 1993’s Addams Family Values.
thedigitalfix.com
Kenneth Branagh’s next Agatha Christie whodunnit is in production
Kenneth Branagh has set the cast for his third Hercule Poirot whodunnit, following on from Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022). A Haunting in Venice will star Michelle Yeoh (tipped for an Oscar nomination in 2023), Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly. Branagh is also set to be reunited with the young star of Belfast – Jude Hill.
Comments / 1