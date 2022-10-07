Read full article on original website
Readers respond: Meieran is the better pick
I was shocked and disappointed by the editorial board’s unexpected change of endorsement for the Multnomah County chair (“Editorial endorsement: Jessica Vega Pederson for Multnomah County chair,” Oct. 2). After originally supporting Dr. Sharon Meieran, the editorial board made a surprise decision to backpedal and support Jessica Vega Pederson. Many of the reasons Dr. Meieran was unable to launch any of her proposed strategies for addressing problems facing the county and the city of Portland was because other commissioners, including Vega Pederson, would not support them.
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Rene Gonzalez is voters’ best choice for Portland City Council
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez won our endorsement last spring for his direct talk and analytical approach to problem solving. Whether it’s the movement he led to reopen schools or the plan he lays out for improving public safety, he brings a disciplined focus and a willingness to challenge the complacency and political paralysis that often surrounds controversial issues.
Readers respond: Limit population to save ourselves
Overpopulation is at the root of the existential crises we face. Climate emergency, biodiversity loss, toxic pollution, faltering oceans, agricultural crises. All of the critical impasses of the Anthropocene era are driven by overconsumption and overpopulation. Yet media and politicians rarely discuss this vital concern. Contrary to popular belief, supporting...
Editorial endorsement November 2022: Vote ‘no’ on mega-measure to overhaul Portland city government
Portlanders don’t need much prodding to agree that our city government is broken. For the first time in decades, residents appear eager to change our form of government, in which City Council members both craft legislation and individually run city bureaus. Portland stands alone among large U.S. cities that still use this antiquated form of government.
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
North Portland tenants union demands reversal of 50% rent increase, allowed by city affordable housing policy
Tenants from 31 households in a North Portland apartment complex gathered Monday to protest their recent rent increases, and to demand that the Portland City Council reverse a policy that made the rent hike possible. Residents of the Prescott Apartments called for a rollback of rent increases up to $400...
Readers respond: Empty promises on Zenith
It was shocking to read that the Portland City Council has approved the Land Use Compatibility Statement for Zenith Energy, (“Portland gives Zenith Energy land use green light amid promise to end fossil fuel storage,” Oct. 3). Zenith Energy, a corporation out of Texas, continues to be an...
Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem
Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
Portland communities celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day
As her daughter teetered around behind her, 24-year-old Zani Nevayaktewa helped her mother-in-law sell an array of colorful, family-made beaded earrings and necklaces Sunday at a Portland-area festival preceding Indigenous Peoples Day. Nevayaktewa, part of the Hopi tribe, said she appreciated the opportunity for the larger community to purchase items...
Portland woman frustrated by homeless crisis says mayor laughed off complaint: 'I don't think this is funny'
Gillian Rose joined "America's Newsroom" to bring light to the ongoing homeless crisis that she argues is not being addressed by Portland city officials.
Readers respond: Bike lanes versus the elderly
My mother is a 99-year-old resident of Cherrywood Village Royal Anne Assisted Living in Southeast Portland. My sisters, a friend and I all visit her, trying to make sure she has a daily visitor. In the past month or so the culmination of a very long period of city road...
Nike Co-Founder Now Backs Republican in Oregon Governor Race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed
Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
WWEEK
Murmurs: Criminal Probe Examines Johnson Signatures
CRIMINAL PROBE EXAMINES JOHNSON SIGNATURES: The Oregon Secretary of State is investigating 74 signature sheets that the unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson submitted in August to qualify for the ballot. Through a public records request, WW learned that the SOS is withholding the signature sheets in question from a lawyer who’d requested them, citing an exemption to the public records law that allows “investigatory information compiled for criminal law purposes to be withheld.” Ben Morris, a spokesman for Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, the state’s top elections officer, says the investigation is preliminary and being conducted by staff in the Elections Division. “We are not investigating Betsy Johnson or her campaign,” Morris says. “We are investigating individuals hired by the signature gathering firm that worked on her nominating petition.” Jennifer Sitton, a spokeswoman for the Johnson campaign, says the investigation involves only the signature gathering firm Initiative & Referendum Campaign Management Services, which the Johnson campaign paid $897,000 to collect the 23,744 valid voter signatures required. IRCMS founder and CEO Ted Blaszak didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. “The investigation we are conducting will have no bearing on whether Betsy Johnson qualified for the ballot,” Morris adds. “She had more than enough valid signatures to do so.”
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
“Once you on the streets, you stay there”
The Oregon homeless population sits at an all-time high as of 2022. It isn’t hard to see the growing number of homeless individuals over the past 3 years. Increasing weather crises and global pandemics have helped to shed light on the homeless issue. Many factors contribute to the issue, including inflation, unemployment, lack of resources, drug addictions, and troubled upbringings.
Portland developer files $300K suit against BottleDrop, claiming recycler drew trash, crime to Delta Park
Lines of unruly patrons at a Portland bottle depository forced the owners of the Delta Park Center to hire several armed security officers, according to a new lawsuit trying to make Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative foot the bill for the guards. TMT Development seeks nearly $300,000 from the recycling cooperative,...
