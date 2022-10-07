ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows man struck by car during street takeover in Buena Park (Warning)

By Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

A man was struck by a car that was doing donuts at a street takeover in Buena Park late Thursday night.

Video captured the incident, which occurred around 11:30 p.m., as spectators gathered around the intersection of Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard.

The video shows a man trip and fall as a car heads in his direction and is partially run over.

Video showed the pedestrian down on the ground for several moments after being struck, but it did not appear an ambulance was ever called.

The crowd dispersed a short time later when police arrived.

At another street takeover at Sunkist Street and East Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim, someone poured flammable liquid in the middle of the intersection and then lit it into a ring of fire.

Spectators were seen running into the ring as vehicles performed stunts around the intersection.

The crowd left when police arrived there as well.

It was unclear if anyone was arrested at either street takeover.

Comments / 58

Joe Public
3d ago

Police need to set perimeter and impound EVERY car that brought spectators as well as the idiots doing donuts. I'd bet most of the owners couldn't afford the towing fees and 30 days of storage. Man, that would stop that crap

Reply(2)
19
Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Fools standing in the road in front of speeding cars spinning donuts...they deserve what they get.

Reply(1)
31
Big Chief
4d ago

Deadly illegally game play with cars, "That'll teach that fool a lesson" cars do kill☠️

Reply(1)
26
 

